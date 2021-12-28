For the first time all season, Georgia will be looking to bounce back from a loss. The Bulldogs’ defense surrendered a season-high 41 points to Alabama in a SEC Championship loss. However, Georgia can still achieve its main goal of winning a national championship.
Against the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs allowed a combined 536 yards on the ground and through the air, the most allowed this season. Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning said the defense analyzed that game just like every game, and the defense is “hungry” to have another chance to play.
“The fact that we had a hiccup doesn’t affect what we want to do going forward,” Lanning said. “Luckily for us, ending the game, every single one of our goals still stands in front of us.”
Lanning recently accepted a position as the head coach for Oregon beginning next season, but will continue to call plays for the Bulldogs in the semifinal and national championship if Georgia advances.
As Georgia transitions to the Big 10 Champions, the Wolverines play a different style of offense compared to the Crimson Tide. Michigan has run the ball 547 times through 13 games, more than any team Georgia has faced.
Leading the way for the Wolverines’ rushing attack is Hassan Haskins who ranks 13th in the country with 1,288 rushing yards. The other member of Michigan’s running back room is sophomore Blake Corum who is returning from an ankle injury.
Corum injured his ankle against Indiana on Nov. 6 and missed Michigan’s next games before returning against Ohio State. He saw limited action against the Buckeyes, getting six carries and appeared in the Big 10 Championship against Iowa, getting five carries.
Lanning said Michigan’s running backs look to create contact and break tackles rather than avoid defenders. To counteract the Wolverines’ physicality, Georgia linebacker Quay Walker said the defense has to swarm the ball.
“At the end of the day, this is pretty much why you play football,” Walker said. “That's pretty much the name of the game, to run and hit.”
In the passing game, Michigan is led by junior quarterback Cade McNamara who averages 190 yards per game, seventh in the Big 10. However, he has the longest pass of anyone in the conference, connecting on a 93-yard touchdown pass to Andrel Anthony against Michigan State.
The connection to Anthony is one of Michigan’s 17 plays of 50 yards or more, a number that leads the country.
Against Alabama, Georgia surrendered two plays of over 50 yards, both resulting in touchdowns. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young found wide receiver Jameson Williams for both plays, the first being a 67-yard pass - the longest play Georgia has allowed this season - and a 55-yard pass.
To help prevent the Wolverines’ explosive plays, Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine said the defense worked on tracking the ball, tackling and communication.
“We just went back to our fundamentals really, [we] used this stretch of getting ready for Michigan to also work on ourselves,” Cine said.
Just as Michigan is one of the most explosive offenses in the country, the Wolverines’ offensive line has protected McNamara to give him time to make throws. Michigan has allowed an average of .77 sacks per game, which ranks third in the country.
Michigan’s offensive line won the Joe Moore Award for the first time in program history. The award is given to the country’s best offensive line unit.
In the SEC Championship, Georgia did not earn any sacks for the first time this season. The Bulldogs are 14th in the country with an average of 3.15 sacks per game.
Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said Georgia has talent across its front seven, and going against the Wolverines’ offensive line will be a “heavyweight match-up.” Gattis said Alabama’s success against the Bulldogs gives him some confidence, but does not think that game is a blueprint for the Wolverines’ success.
“If it only happens one game in a year, it obviously didn't work too well for too many other people,” Gattis said.
Georgia has an opportunity to move past its lone loss of the season and take the next step toward winning a national championship for the first time in over 40 years. Following the loss to Alabama, linebacker Nakobe Dean said he noticed an increase in intensity and energy heading into the Orange Bowl.
Dean has been reminding his teammates of the opportunity that sits ahead of them. While the conference championship did not go as the Bulldogs had planned, there are only four teams still competing for a national title, and they are one of them.
“We've got a huge opportunity to do something that's never been done before in a long time,” Dean said.