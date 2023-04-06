A new No. 1: Jaden Woods’ rise to the top of Georgia’s rotation

At the top of the fifth inning, Jaden Woods returned to the mound once again. Coming off a disastrous opening day, Georgia’s new No. 1 had already broken his career high in strikeouts.
And yet, the junior left-hander carried himself as he always had; calm, collected and focused on the task at hand. Woods struck out the final two batters he faced, stretching his total to 11. Despite the accomplishment, Woods remained humble.
“It means a lot,” Woods said after defeating Princeton in his second appearance of the season. “But, we have a long way to go in the season so I kind of really thought about it as just the beginning.”
And just the beginning it was, as exactly three weeks later, he did it again. He allowed a few runs against South Carolina and Georgia ultimately lost, but still, another excellent pitching performance and exactly what Georgia needed.
“I thought Jaden was outstanding and deserved to win,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “He was right there… He was on line for the win, and just, unfortunately, we didn’t get it done together.”
Woods had to step up for a Bulldogs team that has lost eight pitchers since 2020. Four left after Wood’s sophomore season in 2022, including last year’s ace, Jonathan Cannon.
Despite the task as the new leader in the bullpen, Woods has only been playing baseball for a short time. Originally falling in love with lacrosse in Alpharetta, Georgia there were no teams to play on after he moved back to Warner Robins, Georgia.
As a lefty, he was finally convinced to play baseball in 8th grade. Woods was originally a righty until a burn as a nine-month-old forced him to switch dominant hands. Woods utilized this coincidence to full effect and dove right into baseball getting better and more confident each year.
“Jaden is just a natural competitor,” Shonto Woods, Jaden Woods’ mom said. “He’s a busy person. He doesn’t like to sit. I could never imagine him having a job sitting at a desk ever. He’s just a busy competitive spirit in anything and he excels at almost anything he does athletically.”
In preparation for the role, Woods spent his summer working with Team USA, making him the ninth Bulldog to do so. The value of getting to work with such talent was not lost on Woods.
“It was definitely life-changing,” Woods said. “I mean, just being around just some of the best guys in the nation…Just being able to be with them, see how they move, you know? And I guess, feeling like I belong there.”
When the team reconvened in the fall, it was clear to his coaches and teammates Woods had taken a step up.
“Jaden is absolutely electric,” redshirt freshman Charlie Condon said before the season. “I mean his stuff, it’s unlike anything I’ve really seen. The life of his fastball and the breaking pitch he’s developed. He’s gonna be an absolute weapon this year.”
Woods’ calm demeanor is a staple of his game, something that his mom said has been a constant since he was a baby.
“He doesn’t believe in celebrating,” Shonto Woods said. “He’s never. There’s one clip and talking about it always brings tears to my eyes. Because he’s so excited. One time, and I love it. It touches my heart because that’s not my child every day. So it’s good. It’s not sad. It’s good.”
That celebratory energy is instead fed to supporting his teammates. There is no better example of this than his relationship with fellow starter Liam Sullivan. Sullivan, in the game after Woods set his career high, also had an 11-strikeout, bounce-back performance and a no-hitter through seven innings.
“It just made me want to have a better day,” Sullivan said regarding watching Woods’ performance in the game the day prior. “I actually told Jaden before the game … ‘I’m gonna go five innings with 12 strikeouts today,’ I was just kind of messing with him.”
“Sully and I, we talk a lot of ‘stuff’ to each other,” Woods said. “Just the competitiveness, I feel like it makes us better as a group.”
Amidst a rough season for the Bulldogs, Woods is still showing out as he prepares for the MLB draft in July.
“Very proud of him,” Shonto Woods said. “...It’s just such a sweet, interesting moment to be able to sit on the front row. I wouldn’t change a single part.”