New Georgia head baseball coach Wes Johnson has made a major move for the team next season.
On Saturday, June 17, current Bulldog star Charlie Condon announced his plans to remain with the Bulldogs for the 2024 season. Condon’s return was in question after the dismissal of former head coach Scott Stricklin, however, Johnson has appeared to convince him to stay.
After conversations with Coach Johnson and Coach Coggin, I am very excited for next year at UGA. Looking forward to another spring in Athens. I’ll always be a Dawg. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/nr5TwSPjKe— Charlie Condon (@CharlieCondon14) June 17, 2023
Condon was one of Georgia’s best players last season. He played and started in all 56 games and, out of the consistent starters, had the best batting average and on-base percentage at .386 and a 1.284 respectively. Condon was second on the team in hits with 81, first in RBIs with 67 and hit a team-leading 25 home runs, breaking an SEC freshman record in the process. Condon also put up a 24-game hitting streak and a 37-game on-base streak, led the SEC in home runs through conference play and even finished second in Georgia history in home runs.
After his spectacular season, Condon was awarded a bevy of honors. Condon was voted the SEC Freshman of the Year and was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team alongside making Second Team All-SEC at first base. Condon was also named as one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award, which is given to the best collegiate baseball player in the country.
Condon wasn’t done there. He was named Freshman Hitter of the Year and Freshman All-American by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Condon is the 32nd Bulldog ever to be named Freshman All-American and the most recent since Jaden Woods did in 2021. Condon was also named a finalist for the Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award alongside three other players and a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy.
Most recently, Condon and his former teammate Connor Tate — who batted either right before or right after Condon in the lineup — were selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Southeast Team for Division I. The NCBWA also named Condon as a First Team All-American, Freshman Hitter of the Year and a member of the First Team Freshman All-America team.
Condon is currently in the Cape Cod League for the summer playing with the Falmouth Commodores before he departs for team USA — another honor the redshirt freshman received — to compete for one of the 26 available spots on the team.
As Johnson now looks to fill his team’s holes in the transfer portal, one of his biggest priorities is done, as he expects big things from the now-returning slugger.
“I’ve had a couple conversations with Charlie,” Johnson said. “The guy’s going to be the best right-handed hitter in college baseball next year, if he isn’t one of them this year. Charlie is doing great, he’s in the Cape right now. Everybody already knows, but he’s going out for Team USA, and hopefully he’ll go out there and have a good showing to represent our country.”