Charlie Condon’s transition from UGA to Team USA has been explosive.
Condon and the rest of the 2023 Collegiate National Team came out hot, propelling themselves to five straight wins and a series sweep against Chinese Taipei.
Condon made an impact in each game and played a few positions. He split time between left field and designated hitter, with a short time at first base. Condon — who batted in the third spot in all five games — finished the series tied with Virginia’s Griff O’Ferrall for the most at-bats out of everyone on the team. Condon, alongside O’Ferrall, Texas A&M’s Jace LaViolette and Florida’s Jac Caglianone started in every single game.
Condon led the team with nine RBIs in the series, was tied for the most home runs with two, tied for second in hits with eight and finished third in runs with six. He went 8-for-21 at the plate and finished with the fourth-best overall slugging percentage and second-best out of each player that started all five games.
“It's an absolute honor just to be included in this lineup,” Condon said, “I mean, you look top to bottom and it's talented guys, talented names and it's really just an honor to be able to be a part of it. All this stuff's great. Everybody's doing their job, pitchers are doing their job and that's what's given us all this success.”
Condon was impactful in each game, however his first match with the CNT was quieter than the other four. In a 7-3 game one victory over Chinese Taipei on Friday, June 30, Condon went 50% at the plate through four at-bats. Condon did total one run but was fairly quiet in this game compared to his other performances.
On Saturday during game two, Condon totaled one hit on four at-bats, but he made that hit count. Tied 1-1 in the fifth inning, Condon reared back and fired a ball beyond the left-center wall for a two-run home run. Team USA would eventually win this game 5-1 thanks to a shot down the right-field line from LaViolette.
CONDON SENDS THE BALL OVER THE WALL😤B5| Chinese Taipei: 1 USA: 3 pic.twitter.com/bn3NM1AiYF— USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) July 2, 2023
Condon, during game three on Sunday, had a solid showing. He went 75% at the plate through four at-bats, totaled two runs and had the first RBI of the game. His single through the right side of the field brought O’Ferrall home to give the CNT an early 1-0 lead. The team continued to pour on the runs, shutting out Chinese Taipei 10-0 and clinching the series.
In game four, Condon was even more explosive. He totaled two runs and only one hit on five at-bats. However, similarly to game two, he made that hit count. While Team USA was in no danger of losing — holding an 8-1 lead — Condon only extended that lead further with a grand slam, giving the rising sophomore four RBIs on the day. He then promptly celebrated the achievement with his CNT teammates.
He’s witerally gwiddying in the dugout right now. #grandslam #ForGlory🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/A9cq99yxN3— USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) July 4, 2023
On July 4 during game five of the series, Condon made his most crucial play of the entire series. In the bottom of the seventh inning — down 6-5 and with two runners on base — Condon, six innings after he gave Team USA a 1-0 lead, ripped a ball down the left side of the field.
WALK IT OFF CHARLIE CONDON!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XnfMwjIdtC— USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) July 5, 2023
O’Ferrall and Athens native Seaver King rounded home giving Team USA the win, the series sweep and made the fireworks show all that sweeter for the Team USA fans in attendance.
“It's been a crazy night all around,” Condon said. “With the fireworks going off and everything, it's giving Sandlot vibes, but it's been a great time with these guys. Just get to know this group as we continue to get closer, we're gonna keep playing better and it's been a ton of fun.”
With the USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series coming to a close, Condon and the rest of the team are sticking around in North Carolina, heading next to the National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, to face Japan in the USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series from July 7 to July 9.
“It’s been really cool,” Condon said. “I haven’t really played in this area too much growing up, but to bounce around see all the different parks and different fields. It’s been a great time, and I’m looking forward to keeping it going.”