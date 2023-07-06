Georgia baseball won’t lose all three of its starting pitchers after all.
Left-handed pitcher Charlie Goldstein has pulled his name out of the transfer portal and will return to Georgia baseball, according to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com.
Some good news for @BaseballUGA. Charlie Goldstein tells me he is taking his name out of the transfer portal and is returning to UGA. Charlie was arguably the Bulldogs' best starter the second half of the season.— Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) July 5, 2023
Several Bulldogs still remain in the portal, including Josh Tate, Max DeJong, Michael Polk, Jonathan Little, Luke Wagner and Jake Poindexter. In turn, Georgia has also brought in several transfers of its own including Weston Eberly, Brian Zeldin, Luke Farris, Slate Alford, Kolby Branch, Clayton Chadwick, John Morant, Dylan Goldstein and Daniel Padysak.
Goldstein developed into Georgia’s most impressive pitcher last season. After starting the season as a reliever, Goldstein worked his way up to the No. 2 starter spot and even outperformed consistent starters Jaden Woods and Liam Sullivan — who were both at the MLB Draft combine and are likely to enter the draft — during SEC play.
Goldstein made 14 appearances and started 10 games on the mound last season. He went 3-2 with a 5.03 ERA. He pitched over 48 innings, totaled 47 strikeouts, 18 walks and held opposing batters to a .249 batting average.
Goldstein had a few dominant performances during SEC play. Against No. 5 Arkansas, Goldstein pitched six shutout innings, with no walks and five strikeouts in a series-clinching win over the Razorbacks. This performance earned Goldstein SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week honors.
The week prior, Goldstein pitched five no-hit innings and seven strikeouts in a loss to No. 2 Florida. A week after the Arkansas game, Goldstein pitched a career-high seven innings with no walks and four strikeouts in a road win against Ole Miss.
With the departures of Woods and Sullivan, Goldstein will have the opportunity to take the No. 1 starter spot. He also will get to work with recent College Baseball World Series winning pitching coach and new Georgia head coach Wes Johnson. Johnson, who has worked with some of the top pitchers in both MLB and college, could be crucial for Goldstein’s development.