Welcome to the show, kid.
Former Bulldog Emerson Hancock made his major league debut for the Seattle Mariners against the San Diego Padres Wednesday, Aug. 9, at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners, who currently sit third in their division but remain in the wild card conversation, have been snake-bitten by injuries to their starting rotation this season. All-Star pitcher Robbie Ray made just one start before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery, while rookie Bryan Woo, who Hancock was recalled for, was the latest to join the injured list.
The expectations for the rookie’s debut probably went something like this— Get through the bottom of the order one to two times, and just keep the Mariners in the game. Especially when facing a star-studded lineup featuring All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr, Juan Soto and Manny Machado.
Hancock did that and then some.
The former Bulldog started off the game a little rocky, with a leadoff walk to Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who then proceeded to steal two bases. Facing a pitcher making his big league debut, Kim took advantage of the 24-year old’s lack of experience holding runners on at the major league level.
Although a groundout off the bat of Soto allowed Kim to score, a flyout from Machado prevented what could have been a much bigger offensive explosion from the Padres.
“The first inning was kind of tough to settle in, for sure,” Hancock said. “Just trying to slow things down, trying to find a rhythm, trying to get things going. And then [Mariners catcher] Cal did such a good job of just sticking to what we talked about and slowing me down.”
Throughout his remaining four innings, Hancock allowed only two hits and no more runs. He completed the fifth inning having only walked three with three strikeouts. He could now take a breath— his big league debut, a moment that every little kid who plays baseball dreams about, was over, and it was one to be remembered.
“The first thing I can think of is the fans, the energy,” Hancock said. “I mean, as soon as I walked out of the dugout, you could feel it. You could feel it in the bullpen. You could feel it when I walked out and when I took the mound.”
Unfortunately, Hancock was not inline for the win, as he left when the game was tied at one. However, the home team still earned a victory behind an offensive onslaught that took place during the bottom of the eighth.