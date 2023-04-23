The Georgia baseball team won 9-8 over No. 5 Arkansas on Saturday, April 22, scoring five runs in the final minutes of a game characterized by an uneven defense and a struggling bullpen. The win marks Georgia’s first SEC sweep of the season.
Connor Tate stepped up to the plate in the final minutes of the ninth inning. The Bulldogs were behind 8-4 with the bases loaded when Tate fired his 13th home run of the season over the center field wall to even the score. The moment echoed Tate’s previous performance against Florida last Friday, April 14, when the graduate hit a grand slam to secure a 13-11 win.
“I don’t know if I believe in [déjà vu] or not,” Tate said, referring to the two homeruns. “Maybe now I do, a little bit.”
But it wouldn’t be Tate who secured the victory. He was immediately followed by Parks Harber, who — on the first pitch — hit another home run to secure Georgia’s win.
The save represented a turnaround in a game that saw an uneven defense and floundering bullpen. Georgia burned through six pitchers, five of those appeared in the last three innings alone.
Junior and starting pitcher Liam Sullivan carried the Bulldogs through the first seven innings. He had help from Charlie Condon, who hit a home run in the bottom of the third, allowing him and Ben Anderson to score and giving Georgia a 2-0 lead.
Sullivan kept Arkansas at bay until the top of the fifth inning, when Caleb Cali hit a home run to knock himself and Kendall Diggs in and tie the game. Hudson Polk followed suit, hitting another home run to snatch a 3-2 lead for Arkansas. Georgia’s Sebastian Murillo made up for the runs by batting in Harber at the bottom of the inning and tying the score at 3-3.
Georgia’s pitching troubles began when Sullivan retired at the top of the seventh inning, and the Bulldogs flew through reliever after reliever.
Kyle Greenler was up first, lasting only a fraction of the seventh. He walked Diggs and gave Cali a single. He then threw a wild pitch to Brady Slavens that allowed Diggs to steal third base. Polk batted Diggs in, and John Bolton brought Cali home and advanced Slavens to second to extend Arkansas’ lead to 5-3.
Colin Caldwell stepped in, and — despite struggling as Arkansas’ Stovall, Bolton and Slavens loading the bases — struck out Jace Bohrofen to escape the top of the inning.
The Bulldogs scored another run at the bottom of the seventh. Anderson hit a single, then stole second as Tate stood at the plate. Tate batted Anderson in to bring the score to 5-4 with Arkansas still leading.
Caldwell opened the inning, struck Ben McLaughlin with a pitch and allowed a single to Diggs. Caldwell was then replaced by Nolan Crisp, who allowed a three-run homer to Cali — his second home run that afternoon — which brought Arkansas’ lead to 8-4.
The tide turned at the top of the ninth when freshman Jarvis Evans halted Arkansas. He struck out Bohrofen and leaned on Georgia’s defense to make easy outs of McLaughlin’s hit to right field and Diggs’ ground ball towards first base.
“[Evans] faced them all and got them all out, and just did a great job,” Georgia baseball head coach Scott Stricklin said.
The smooth pitching and snappy defense proved vital at the bottom of the inning, as Arkansas walked Mason LaPlante, and Anderson and Condon hit back-to-back singles to load the bases in time for Harber and Tate’s double home run finish.
“It’s just awesome for our team, it’s a huge momentum builder,” Harber said.
The Bulldogs will remain at home to face Georgia State on Tuesday, April 25, at 6 p.m.