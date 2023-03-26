The Georgia baseball team defeated Auburn 24-7 on March 25, the first conference victory of the season for Georgia. Despite losing the series 2-1, the team ended the weekend on a high note.
In the top of the eighth inning, Georgia was falling into a familiar pattern. Georgia had broken out to a 5-0 lead to start the game. Then Auburn narrowed the deficit. Georgia had added another three runs. Still, Auburn inched closer.
After blowing leads in two-straight games, it seemed as if the Bulldogs were in for another letdown.
They had other things to say about that, racking up hit after hit en route to a 16-run explosion in the eighth inning that sealed the game and prevented a sweep for the series. It was a decisive display of offensive excellency for a team that had recently crumbled in high-pressure situations.
"We responded today, and we certainly needed that,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We were able to score some runs early again and build a lead but credit Auburn for making it a one-run game. However, we responded in a big way and hopefully now can build some momentum going into next week.”
The offense wasn’t just effective during the final innings, though. The Bulldogs’ batters immediately made an impact. Parks Harber blasted a two-run shot over the left field fence to give the visitors a 3-0 lead in the opening inning. Mason LaPlante also tallied a pair of RBIs, keeping the Tigers at a distance with an RBI-single in the fifth inning. Connor Tate knocked a pair of home runs out of the park, putting the team over the top in the eighth.
It wasn’t just them contributing to the scoring punch. Every single Bulldog recorded an RBI during the game, aside from Justin Thomas, who entered into the game as a pinch hitter and struck out. All-in-all, this game was a much more complete showing than they had produced at times throughout the season.
The pitching didn’t quite live up to that standard. Liam Sullivan started for Georgia, struck out four batters and allowed two runs during his four innings on the mound. His reliever, Dalton Rhadans, surrendered a three-run shot soon after entering the game.
Collin Caldwell and Nolan Crisp rounded out the game for the team. By that point, though, the offense had already ensured victory. Georgia’s pitchers have had better games, but on Saturday, the offense gave them plenty of margin for error.
Georgia will be back in action on Wednesday, March 29, when Georgia Southern visits Foley Field for the third and final matchup between the two teams this season.