The Georgia baseball team overwhelmed Georgia Tech in a 16-6 victory on Saturday, March 4, cruising to a win in Georgia’s first away game of the year.
After scoring seven runs the night before, the Bulldogs’ batters showed up to play once again. The team scored in each of the first five innings, with five players launching home runs during the outing. Parks Harber and Charlie Condon helmed the offensive production, racking up three home runs and seven RBIs between the two of them.
Georgia’s graduate students also got in on the action. Connor Tate led the team with four hits, and Ben Anderson hammered a ball over the right field wall for his second home run of the season. Both players ended the game with a pair of RBIs.
“We have a really good lineup, and they have power, and we kept the pressure on every inning,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We scored in seven of the nine innings today, and we got home runs throughout the lineup. I thought Liam [Sullivan] pitched really well. We have a chance to sweep the series, and I know Georgia Tech will come out ready Sunday.”
Sullivan started on the mound for the Bulldogs, his first appearance since his near-flawless, no-hitter, 11-strikeout performance against Princeton a week prior. Before he was pulled in the top of the sixth inning, Sullivan struck out eight Yellow Jackets and surrendered two runs while he was on the mound. Sullivan’s performance propelled him over 20 strikeouts for the year, joining junior Jaden Woods as the only Bulldog pitchers to hit that milestone thus far.
After Sullivan’s afternoon ended, Georgia’s relievers weren’t quite able to match up to his level of efficiency. Georgia Tech infielder Carsten Sabathia — son of Yankees legend CC Sabathia — drove a ball into the right field stands in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring Tech’s final three runs of the matchup. Georgia’s bullpen, with the exception of Sullivan, recorded six strikeouts over three innings in the game.
The Bulldogs finished the series against the Yellow Jackets on Sunday, March 5, at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia.