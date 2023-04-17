Seeking its first series win in Gainesville since 2006, Georgia baseball was unable to slow down Jac Caglianone and No. 3 ranked Florida, losing 11-6 on Sunday, April 16.
The Gators stole the series thanks to Caglianone’s two home runs and seven RBIs, including an eighth-inning grand slam that slammed the door on the Bulldogs’ comeback attempt.
Georgia falls to a 19-17 overall record and a 4-11 record in the SEC. Florida improved to a 30-7 overall record and an 11-4 record in the SEC, winning its 13th straight series dating back to April 24, 2022.
Caglianone, the nation’s leader in home runs, did it all for Florida on Sunday. He gave up only two runs in five innings pitched on the mound and provided seven runs of offense, with his 20th and 21st home runs of the season.
Georgia made it close in the eighth by cutting the lead to 6-4. Despite decent production at the plate with nine hits, the team struggled to score runs, leaving 13 runners stranded on base throughout the game.
“We had a lot of traffic out on the bases today, and unfortunately we couldn’t get enough hits to have some big innings,” Georgia head baseball coach Scott Stricklin said. “In the sixth, we had runners at second and third and nobody out, and we didn’t score. We had another opportunity in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and got just one run so bottom line, we didn’t do enough to win.”
Florida started hot, jumping out to a 6-0 lead after the second inning. Josh Rivera’s two-run home run in the first, alongside Michael Robertson’s RBI single and Caglianone’s three-run blast in the second got things moving quickly for Florida.
Georgia tried to claw its way back. The team made it as close as 6-4 in the eighth inning with bases loaded. Brandon Neely, Florida’s closer and the SEC leader in saves, struck out Parks Harber to end the rally, preventing Georgia from scoring any more runs. Florida’s five-run scoring outburst in the bottom of the eighth — capped off by Caglianone’s grand slam — sealed the Georgia’s fate.
Cole Wagner hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the deficit to 11-6. It didn’t make much of a difference as the Gators closed out the five-run victory.
Ben Anderson went 3-6 at the plate with a double and a triple for the Bulldogs, scoring two runs on the day. Charlie Condon contributed two RBIs of his own, hitting 2-3 on the day, Corey Collins added onto the scoring total, as he hit his sixth home run of the season in the loss.
The Bulldogs will remain on the road, traveling to Clemson, South Carolina to take on the Tigers in a midweek matchup on Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. The Bulldogs will look to avenge the 8-1 loss suffered against the Tigers on April 11 at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia.