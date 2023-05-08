Georgia baseball clinched its third SEC series win of the season, defeating Tennessee 9-4 on Sunday, May 7, in game three of the series.
Redshirt freshman Charlie Condon was on fire offensively for the Bulldogs, with two home runs and three RBIs on the afternoon. Condon stepped up to the plate as the lead-off in the bottom of the third inning and drilled the first pitch of his at bat over the center field fence for a solo shot. This put the Bulldogs up 4-1 and broke Georgia’s freshman record for home runs, which previously stood at 20.
“[Charlie] never ceases to amaze,” junior Parks Harber said. “He's a really special player. I'm lucky to hit behind him because he's alway on base. His approaches, his work ethic day-in and day-out keeping a level head and not shying away from top competition. [Tennessee's] pitching staff is up there, best in the country there’s no question. And to do what he did this weekend and what he does every weekend is awesome.”
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Bulldogs and Volunteers were tied up 4-4. Condon kept the momentum going for the Bulldogs, sending yet another home run to the trees, scoring graduate Ben Anderson and putting them up 6-4.
Condon now is tied at 22 homers and has the chance to break the SEC freshman record for home runs, which is currently held by former Vanderbilt player Pedro Alvarez, who set the record in 2006.
“It's cool,” Condon said. “Again it’s just a number and we got a lot of baseball left to play, but it’s definitely cool to see your name up there.”
The rest of the Georgia offense was explosive all afternoon at the plate, combining for 14 hits. Anderson had a successful outing Sunday with a lead off home run in the bottom of the first inning putting the Bulldogs up quick 1-0. Harber also had a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, extending Georgia’s lead 8-4.
“It was a huge confidence booster for sure,” Harber said. “Just continue to grind and results will come, just sticking with the process and I'm just having a really good time.”
Georgia’s pitching rotation was fairly strong in this match. Liam Sullivan got the start, the only consistent starter this season who didn’t miss time in this series due to an injury, with Jaden Woods out in game one due to shoulder tendinitis and Charlie Goldstein leaving game two after only the second pitch with a hamstring injury.
Sullivan started strong, holding the Volunteers to only a single run through four innings. He had a tough fourth inning however, allowing three runs, being pulled in the same inning. Sullivan still struck out five batters in his time on the mound, though.
Despite a three run fourth inning, the Bulldogs’ relievers — which was heavily depleted due to the injuries in the bullpen — held firm and didn’t allow a single run through the rest of the game. The entire rotation totaled 11 strikeouts on the day and only three walks, displaying consistency on the mound that they haven’t done for most of the season.
“For Kyle Greenler to come in there, for Dalton Rhadans, for Collin Caldwell; those guys, to me, were the key of keeping [Tennessee] at bay because it’s such a good offense,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Even though Liam got the start and did a great job, I thought the middle inning bullpen was the story.”
Now, Georgia is set to face USC Upstate in a midweek, non-conference game on Wednesday, May 10 and then turn to prepare for its final away SEC series with Missouri.
“We’re riding high right now,” Condon said. “Going to try to take this momentum into Missouri and then bring it back home for LSU to finish.”