On April 7, Georgia baseball, despite an explosive sixth inning, faltered late into the game, succumbing to Kentucky 7-4 in game one of a three-game series.
After the loss, Georgia currently sits in last place in the SEC East with a record of 16-14 and 1-9 in SEC play.
“We had fight, we had energy and we played well until we got to the later innings,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We had every chance to win that game. We have to bring that same fight and energy tomorrow and on Sunday and every single time we come out here and if we do that we are going to start winning games. It's going to flip at some point.”
Charlie Condon, who was just named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list, got the momentum going for the Bulldogs offense in the bottom of the sixth. Condon nailed a solo home run into the parking lot behind left field, putting the Bulldogs up 1-0 late in the game. Condon hit his 12th home run of the season and extended his on-base streak to 29 games.
The Bulldogs scored three more runs in the sixth. A Sebastian Murillo single to right field drove in two runs and a Mason LaPlante sacrifice fly to center field brought home the third.
It didn't take long for Kentucky to answer back after Georgia went up 4-0. Reuben Church fired a double, for two RBIs, to Georgia’s center fielder Ben Anderson. Church was now in scoring position with the score 4-2 Georgia.
Freshman Matthew Hoskins was subbed in for Jaden Woods, who started the game and pitched for nearly seven innings. Hoskins walked two consecutive batters, forcing a bases loaded scenario. Jase Felker was walked, sending Church home for a run, with the score now 4-3.
Despite a hard fight from the Bulldogs, the Wildcats rallied back in the top of the eighth and scored three more runs, putting them up 7-4. Unfortunately the Bulldogs were not able to deliver in their final at bat of the game.
Despite the disappointing result, Woods played an impressive game. He shut out Kentucky through six innings, and allowed all three of his runs, one of which he wasn’t on the mound for, in the seventh inning. Woods allowed only four hits and struck our six total batters, as he works to maintain this level of performance across the season.
“Just keep giving it my all each and every day,” Woods said. “The mental thing is just something you have to figure out on your own because everyone has a different way of doing it.”
Georgia faces Kentucky two more times with the next match, barring weather, on Sunday, April 9 with the chance to clinch a series win.
“Whether we play tomorrow or whether we play two on Sunday we got to win the next one and if we win the next one then we get the chance to win a series,” Stricklin said. “We've got Liam Sullivan on the mound and we've got to keep fighting and competing.”