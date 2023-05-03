On Tuesday, May 2, Georgia baseball, coming off of a brutal series loss to Ole Miss, just barely eked out a 10-9 win thanks to a walk-off error by Kennesaw State. Georgia’s win completes the two-game series sweep, winning the previous April 4 matchup 6-4 in Kennesaw, Georgia.
In the bottom of the ninth — with the game tied 9-9 — the Bulldogs had two outs on the board, and a runner on second and third as Cole Wagner stepped up to the plate. Wagner hit a line drive out to left center field, a hit that the Owls left fielder Jamarie Brooks easily could’ve caught. Instead he dropped the ball, a costly error, as the Bulldogs scored the game-winning run and avoided extra innings.
“It’s a win,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said.
Georgia, heading into the ninth inning, looked prime and ready to walk away with a victory. The team held a 9-4 lead heading into the inning and simply needed reliever Will Pearson to close out the game. Pearson, who allowed a run in the previous inning, managed to load the bases, while still getting two outs on the board.
Luke Wagner entered the game for Pearson, but that didn’t stop the runs from scoring. An error by Josh Tate, who made his first start in this game, allowed three total runs to score. A few batters later, Kennesaw State’s Nick Hassan hit a game tying double to left field. Georgia still managed to win the game, but it was far closer than it likely should have been.
“Certainly, giving up five runs in the ninth, is not how you want to do it and not the way you draw it up,” Stricklin said. “We found a way.”
The Bulldogs, offensively, looked as impressive as they had several times this season. Amidst a unique lineup the Bulldogs haven’t displayed this season, all but two players — Cole Wagner and Sebastian Murillo — registered a hit and only two players — Justin Thomas and Cole Wagner — didn’t cross the plate.
Senior catcher Will David had an excellent game. He registered two hits, a run and totaled four RBIs. David started at catcher for the first time all season, something Stricklin teased could happen with backup catcher Corey Collins injured and starting catcher Fernando Gonzalez in need of rest.
“The tough thing about being a catcher is you get beat up,” Stricklin said. “And [Gonzalez] is a guy that does get beat up because he’s so active back there.”
Graduate Connor Tate also had an impressive offensive performance. He had three total hits and scored three total runs.
The Bulldogs, as is typical for their non-conference games, utilized a rotation of pitchers. As a group, they allowed nine runs, seven hits and seven walks, but still totaled 11 strikeouts.
Jarvis Evans started on the mound for the first time all season and had the most impressive performance of the group. While he did allow two runs and two hits, he threw a strong six strikeouts through only three innings.
Evans was relieved by Dalton Rhadans in the fourth inning, who was relieved by Kyle Greenler in the fifth inning. Rhadans allowed no runs, but totaled no strikeouts. Greenler, however, allowed one run, but did strike out three batters.
Georgia remains home to face its next SEC opponent in Tennessee, with game one of the three game series starting on Friday, May 5.