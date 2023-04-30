The Georgia baseball team defeated Ole Miss 7-3 on April 29, drawing even in the series through the strength of a smothering defense.
The Bulldogs pulled away with a trio of runs in the third inning, and from there, the Rebels struggled to make up the deficit. Charlie Goldstein started the game at pitcher and kept the Rebels in check with pinpoint precision. He prevented them from building any momentum during his seven innings on the mound.
Goldstein’s statline wasn’t the most impressive — he allowed seven hits and only totalled four strikeouts — but his control was excellent on Saturday. He didn’t walk a single batter, preventing Ole Miss from gaining easy bases and stifling the opponent’s offense.
“It is amazing what happens when you don’t give up free bases,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Charlie Goldstein was good again, and he didn’t have his best stuff today. That shows you how good he can be.”
Chandler Marsh relieved Goldstein, before Leighton Finley closed out the game for the Bulldogs. Both relievers only allowed a single hit, and neither of them walked a batter. It was a complete performance from the Bulldogs’ bullpen, giving their batters ample margin for error on offense.
The top of the lineup helmed the production for that aforementioned offense. The first four batters in Georgia’s rotation — Ben Anderson, Charlie Condon, Connor Tate and Parks Harber — drove in all of Georgia’s RBIs, with Tate and Harber leading the way.
“Parks Harber had the big home run to give us some breathing room,” Stricklin said. “I thought the two biggest hits were Ben Anderson and Connor Tate in the eighth.”
The Bulldogs’ batters recorded seven hits in the outing, and were walked an additional seven times. On the other hand, they also struck out nine times. They struck out 14 times in the prior matchup. The Bulldogs have encountered some contact issues of late, and while it didn’t matter on Saturday, it should be something to monitor going forward.
Even with those contact issues, Georgia has drawn even with Ole Miss in the weekend series, with each team taking a game. The two will break the tie on Sunday, April 30, when they face off at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi.