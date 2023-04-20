The Georgia baseball team defeated Clemson 5-4 in South Carolina on Tuesday night, avenging an 8-1 loss against Clemson from earlier in the season.
Cooper Ingle stepped up to bat for the Tigers in the bottom of the ninth inning. They were trailing by a single run, and with a runner on first base and two outs, things were looking bleak for the home team. The momentum shifted when Ingle rocketed a pitch into right field, dropping just within the bounds of play with a perfectly-placed hit.
As the Georgia outfielders scrambled for the ball, Clemson’s coaches waved the runner home for the game-tying run. Redshirt junior Josh Stinson wouldn’t let the game slip away, though. In just his fifth start of the season, Georgia’s right fielder hurled the ball to home, where catcher Fernando Gonzalez made the game-sealing out. Stinson’s arm made the difference on Tuesday, justifying the coaches’ decision to stick him with the starters over the past few games.
“Josh Stinson is an energy giver,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “He expects to do good things. He’s getting an opportunity, and he’s a valuable member of the team.”
Stinson wasn’t the only standout player from the Bulldogs’ defense, though. The team didn’t allow a run over the final seven innings of play, a dominant pitching display from a bullpen that has been inconsistent throughout the season.
Left-hander Collin Caldwell received the win for the game, pitching almost three innings without surrendering a run. The junior also struck out four batters in the process, tying him with Chandler Marsh for the team’s highest total during the game. From his entrance in the start of the seventh inning, Marsh retired six-consecutive Clemson batters — an electric display of poise and prowess that kept Georgia in the driver’s seat.
Freshman Leighton Finley closed out the game for the Bulldogs in the ninth, relieving Marsh. He struck out the first two batters he faced, and he would’ve retired the third, if not for an error by second baseman Mason LaPlante. That error set up the close call at home, though Stinson bailed out the Bulldogs in the end.
“I thought the bullpen won us that game, and it started with Collin Caldwell settling the game down for us,” Stricklin said. “Dalton Rhadans got some big outs, Chandler Marsh, that’s the best he’s looked this year, and Leighton Finley closed it out.”
Stinson didn’t just make plays in the field. Tied 4-4 in the fourth inning, Stinson, with Sebastian Murillo in scoring position, hit a double down the third base line. Murillo reached home and gave Georgia a one-run lead, a lead the team held for the rest of the game.
The Bulldog’s offense, while not performing to the full extent of its potential, did enough to win on Tuesday. Charlie Condon and Parks Harber both went yard — for Condon’s 17th and Harber’s 12th of the year, respectively — while Stinson and Corey Collins displayed timely hitting with runners in scoring position.
Much like Clemson, though, Georgia was held scoreless over the final five innings of the game. Georgia was forced to rely on its pitching rotation, clinging to a one-run lead on the sheer strength of its bullpen. That group clinched the win for Georgia against Clemson, but against tougher opponents, the offense may need to step up.
The offense will have its next chance to improve on Friday, April 21, when Arkansas visits Foley Field in Athens.