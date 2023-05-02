On Sunday, April 30, Georgia baseball lost to Ole Miss 8-7 in a game three matchup. This loss marked another of many SEC series losses for Georgia.
The Rebels walked it off Sunday afternoon to clench their first SEC series win of the 2023 season.
TJ McCants stepped up for last year's NCAA champions, with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. He drilled a single to left field, scoring Judd Utermark for the series-clinching run.
“I thought we played well and competed the last three innings,” Georgia’s head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We got some clutch hits and made some big plays, really fought back and gave us a chance those last three innings. The play at the plate to end the game was a tough way to lose.”
Graduate Ben Anderson had a successful ninth inning for the Bulldogs. With Georgia trailing Ole Miss 7-5, Anderson drove a shot over the right field fence for a two run homer, scoring Mason LaPlante and tying the game 7-7.
The Bulldogs were unable to put any more runs on the board in the ninth. In the bottom of the inning, Anderson robbed Rebel Ethan Groff of a potential game winning home run. It wasn't long after the clutch play from Anderson that McCants drove his homer over the fence ending the game.
Ole Miss came out swinging in the first inning to put a pair of runs on the board. Ethan Lege gave Ole Miss an early 2-0 lead courtesy of a two-run home run, scoring Jacob Gonzalez and himself.
Although the Rebels led the Bulldogs 3-2 going into the eighth inning, after loading the bases, Parks Harber slammed a single to right field. He drove in Charlie Condon and Anderson, making the score 4-3, giving the Bulldogs their first lead of the game.
Will David kept things going for Georgia with a sacrifice grounder to second base, scoring Connor Tate posting another run on the board. However, Georgia’s now 5-3 lead was soon erased.
“We didn’t play well for the first six innings and that’s where the game was lost,” Stricklin said.
The Bulldogs combined for eight pitchers on the night, allowing 11 hits, eight runs, six walks and six strikeouts. Liam Sullivan got the start for the Bulldogs, allowing four runs and six hits in four innings.
“This would have been a huge momentum swing for us if we could have come back and won this game and win a series on the road, but we came up short,” Stricklin said. “It's really disappointing. Our kids fought but we came up short.”
Georgia now returns to Athens to host Kennesaw State on Tuesday, May 2 at Foley Field.