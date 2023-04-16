On April 15, the Georgia baseball team fell to No. 3 Florida 2-1 in the final minutes of the second game of a three-game series.
After being tied for nearly four innings, Florida won by a single run at the bottom of the ninth. The game followed a rousing Georgia victory from the night before, where the team scored seven runs in the game’s final frame.
“Bottom line, offensively, we have to put some runs on the board,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We weren’t good enough offensively.”
Bulldog pitcher Charlie Goldstein struggled in the first and second innings. After throwing a few balls in the dirt — including one that struck the Gators’ Cade Kurland in the foot — Goldstein walked Colby Halter and Ty Evans and loaded the bases. Despite that, Goldstein stopped the Gators from scoring and ended the inning by striking out Michael Robertson.
Stricklin attributed the rough start to Gainesville’s humidity.
“He just had a problem with his grip, but he fixed that,” Stricklin said.
Both teams entered a scoreless stalemate through the two following innings. Goldstein — who finished the game with seven strikeouts — and Florida pitcher Hurston Waldrep staved off their respective opponents with strikeout after strikeout.
The Bulldogs scored the first point of the game in the top of the fifth inning. Parks Harber hit a double and Sebastian Murillo made a sacrifice bunt to allow Parks to score to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. Goldstein held the Gators scoreless through the bottom of the fifth, but the Bulldogs failed to secure any runs in the sixth inning.
Meanwhile, Florida’s Josh Rivera hit a lead-off double in the bottom of the sixth, the first hit off Goldstein that night. B.T. Riopelle hit another — this time a double — sending Rivera home, which tied the game.
The seventh and eighth innings saw both teams go three up, three down, as strong defense from the Bulldogs and the Gators kept them neck and neck. As the eighth inning passed with the Bulldogs scoring no runs, and just as it looked like the game might be going into extra innings, the Gators pushed ahead.
Georgia pitcher Chandler Marsh, who entered the game at the start of the ninth inning, walked Florida’s Kurland. Halter batted next and hit a double, sending Kurland to third. Florida secured the victory when Robertson smacked the ball into right-center field, bringing Kurland home in a win that had the team storming the field.
The Bulldogs and Gators are set to play the final game of the series — which will determine who’ll win the whole series — on Sunday, April 16 in Gainesville, Florida at 1 p.m.