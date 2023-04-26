On Tuesday, April 25, Georgia baseball’s four-game winning streak was shattered in a 9-7 loss against Georgia State.
“I thought the effort and focus was good,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We just didn’t get the hit when we needed to get the hit. They made a couple of these places and they got a couple of big hits. Again, credit to [Georgia State]. They won the game, they beat us, outplayed us and they deserved to win.”
Georgia and Georgia State, coming into the game, were ranked sixth and tied for 15th place in college baseball in home runs — with 73 and 79 respectively. The two teams displayed this fact in full force Tuesday evening.
Together, the two hit seven total home runs. The Panthers’ Luke Boynton and the Bulldogs’ Parks Harber, who, coincidentally, batted in the fourth spot, each hit two homers.
Boynton’s first moon shot, which came in the first inning, got the scoring started quickly. The two-run home run gave Georgia State an early 2-0 lead. Will Mize hit a solo shot home run to extend the lead through the top of the third inning.
Back-to-back home runs from Harber and Cole Wagner in the second inning — and a base hit RBI from Harber in the third — tied the game up.
That’s as close as the game would get, as the Panthers continuously poured on runs to keep the Bulldogs out of reach.
Boynton hit his second home run in the fourth inning to return the lead back to Georgia State. The team scored a collective three runs the very next inning through a combination of good baserunning, solid hitting and rough pitching from Will Pearson.
The Bulldogs featured their typical large rotation of pitchers for their non-conference games. In total, seven pitchers were featured on the mound, with Pearson tying Blake Gillespie for most runs allowed, with a total of three. The group as a whole totaled a nice nine strikeouts but allowed 12 hits, seven walks and nine runs.
Each team rotated pitchers throughout the game, as the runs kept coming. Georgia scored a single run in the third, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Harber and Fernando Gonzalez, in the fifth and seventh innings respectively, hit the third and fourth solo shot home runs for Georgia. Yet runners, 13 in total, were consistently left on base all game. The individual runs and solo shots just weren’t enough to overcome Georgia States’ lead.
“We had opportunities,” Stricklin said. “We had traffic on base all day long and just kept putting up single runs and solo shots. We need guys on base and just couldn’t get it done.”
The Bulldogs kept the Panthers scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings, which was key after the Panthers scored two runs in the seventh.
However, even with a tying run on second and only an out on the board in the ninth inning, Georgia couldn’t capitalize and scored zero runs in the final inning of the game.
Coming off an incredible sweep over the now No. 7 Arkansas, a bitter taste is left in Georgia’s mouth heading into its next SEC matchup. The team will face Ole Miss in a three-game series, which starts on Friday, April 28, where Stricklin and the rest of the team certainly plan on bouncing back and regaining momentum, one step at a time.
“Show up, get ready to go, have a good practice and get ready for Ole Miss,” Stricklin said. “We’ll turn the page really quick. It’s disappointing. I never want us to be okay with losing. I want it to hurt. I want it to sting, but we’ll wake up tomorrow, a new day, and we’ll just fast forward and get our focus on Ole Miss.”