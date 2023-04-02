Georgia baseball fell 16-8 to Vanderbilt on April 1. It was the team’s third-straight loss, and it dropped its conference record to 1-7.
The Bulldogs were consistently chasing their opponent throughout the game. When Charlie Condon went yard in the top of the first, and gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead, the Commodores answered in the bottom of the inning. When Condon put another run on the board in the fifth inning, the Commodores responded with a trio of run-scoring singles to widen the deficit again.
Georgia seemed ready to break the trend in the sixth inning. After Sebastian Murillo and Ben Anderson drove in a pair of RBIs, Connor Tate blasted a grand slam over the right field wall, and suddenly, the game was tied, 8-8. Over the course of half an inning, Georgia had seized the momentum and was primed to even the series at one game apiece.
The Commodores were unfazed, running off an 8-0 scoring run over the remainder of the game, as they proved too much for the Bulldogs to handle. Good teams stand up in the face of adversity, and Vanderbilt did that on Saturday.
"We fought back, but every time we scored, they scored, every single time,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We only scored in three innings, but right after we did, they came right back to squash the momentum. You’re just not going to win baseball games with the walks. We had some guys look good in their first inning and then not in their second. Bottom line, we have to have guys step up. For us to start winning games, we got to have guys step up. It’s just been really disappointing.”
Outside of the six-run burst in the sixth inning, Vanderbilt’s pitchers largely contained the Georgia offense. Georgia’s batters struck out 10 times, while only recording nine hits during the outing. Tate and Condon led the scoring punch as they have all season, though for the final three innings of Saturday’s action, the team was held scoreless.
The Commodores, on the other hand, had no trouble generating offense. They scored multiple runs in five different innings, and every player in the game tallied a hit for the team. More than that, eight different batters drove in a run during the game.
The Bulldogs found no answers for the Commodores' thorough display of offensive excellence. They scored whenever they wanted, and the Bulldogs simply couldn’t keep up with the scoring barrage.
Georgia, despite losing the series, will have a chance to avenge the loss on April 2, when the team closes out the series against Vanderbilt at Hawkins Field.