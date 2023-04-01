On Friday, March 31, Georgia baseball lost game one of a three-game series with No. 4 Vanderbilt 9-2.
Left-hander Jaden Woods started on the mound for the Bulldogs. Despite losing by seven runs, their No. 1 pitcher kept the game far closer than the final score would lead one to believe. That was until the dam broke in the bottom of the fifth inning, as the Commodores poured on four runs.
"Vanderbilt is playing at a really high level now,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “I thought we showed some fight, but the fifth inning was the difference.”
With the score tied up 2-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth, Vanderbilt’s Jonathan Vastine ripped a triple down the right field line into the corner. Woods walked the next two batters, setting up Vanderbilt’s RJ Schreck with a bases loaded opportunity. He took advantage, launching another ball to right field and driving in Vastine and two teammates. Schreck made it home himself after a sacrifice fly by teammate RJ Austin.
The Commodores weren’t done just yet. In the very next inning on the first batter, Parker Nolan hit a single shot homerun to stretch their lead to seven runs. Woods was replaced by Nolan Crisp, who allowed a base runner to make it home off of a Davis Diaz single.
Woods, despite posting five strikeouts, struggled against one of the best teams in the country. He allowed eight runs — seven while he was on the mound — nine hits and walked four batters through over five innings.
Georgia’s bats weren’t any more impressive. A strong second inning featured a two-run home run from Will David. David also flashed his fielding prowess with a great diving grab and throw to first for the third out in the third inning.
The Bulldogs couldn’t muster any more scoring, putting up back-to-back two-run performances off the back of a 24-run showcase against Auburn. Even the most reliable weapons went quiet, as redshirt freshman Charlie Condon’s 24-game hitting streak was broken after going 0-3 at the plate. Condon was just four games shy of the school record set by Josh Hudson in 1999. He did extend his on-base streak to 25 games thanks to a walk.
Georgia stays in Nashville for two more games, as the team looks to win its first SEC series of the season. Game two is on Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m. at Hawkins Field.