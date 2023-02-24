After a heavy downpour of rain, Georgia baseball’s first matchup against Princeton was delayed until Saturday, Feb. 25.
Georgia led 7-2 with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. During a pitching change, the sky suddenly opened up. The Bulldogs and Tigers escaped to their respective dugouts, the Bulldogs players and staff quickly rolled out the infield tarp and fans took shelter. While the rain would lighten up a little, it was never enough to resume play.
A source stated that the Bulldogs and Tigers are likely to resume play prior to their first game on Saturday. That would push the planned doubleheader to Sunday, leaving the Bulldogs with two pseudo-doubleheader matchups over the weekend.
Georgia will enter the first game on Saturday with a 7-2 lead and two outs in the top of the sixth inning. Admission will be free for the first game, though tickets will be required for the second outing on Saturday.
Sunday’s first matchup will start at 11:00 a.m. and will last only seven innings. The second game will start approximately forty minutes after the first game ends, and will last the full nine innings.