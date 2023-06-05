Georgia baseball didn’t wait long to hire its next head coach.
Current LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson has been named the Bulldogs’ next head coach, replacing Scott Stricklin, who had been with the team for 10 seasons. This will be Johnson’s first time as a head coach since his time at Abundant Life High School from 2004-2007.
Johnson is currently coaching the Tigers in the NCAA 2023 Division I Baseball Championships and will stay with the team through that run.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Wes Johnson and his family to Athens and the University of Georgia,” athletic director Josh Brooks said. “Wes has a proven track record of developing student-athletes while helping teams achieve impressive results. We aim to compete for postseason success and championships, and Wes has done that throughout his coaching career at every level, from high school to college and up to the Major Leagues. We are confident he will make Georgia Baseball one of the premier programs in the country.”
Johnson has served as a pitching coach since 2008, serving roles with Central Arkansas, Southern Arkansas and Dallas Baptist. In 2016, he was hired by Mississippi State as its pitching coach before joining Arkansas from 2017 to 2018.
From there, Johnson made a historic leap. Johnson was the first pitching coach in Major League Baseball history to move directly from college to the majors after he was hired by the Minnesota Twins in 2018. In that time, he helped the Twins win the division in the first two seasons he was there and, in 2020, ranked fourth in Earned Run Average, Walks and Hits Per Innings Pitched and was ninth in strikeouts per nine innings.
Johnson, in the summer of 2022, elected to return to the college game with the Tigers and helped lead LSU to No. 5 in the country in his only season with the team. In the 2023 season, he helped the Tigers’ ace Paul Skenes be named the National Pitcher of the Year and helped propel him to a potential first-round pick in the MLB draft. Skenes could be another name to add to the 30 other pitchers drafted that Johnson has coached.
While Johnson’s impact in producing talent is impressive, his ability to connect to his team appears just as strong.
LSU just had a team meeting to tell players the news about Wes Johnson going to Georgia. A bunch of players hugged him afterward. pic.twitter.com/PtHabzfCPR— Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) June 5, 2023
As Johnson and LSU next face the Lexington, Kentucky regional champion, Georgia likely hopes Johnson can bring that same success to Athens.
“I am looking forward to leading the University of Georgia baseball program and want to thank President Jere Morehead and athletic director Josh Brooks for their support and this tremendous opportunity at one of the premier institutions in the SEC,” Johnson said. “Being the head coach at Georgia is a dream come true. I can’t wait to meet and start working with our amazing student-athletes and developing our plan to compete for SEC and National Championships. Also, I’d like to thank Scott Woodward and Jay Johnson at LSU as we pursue a national championship this season and for supporting me and my family as we embark on this incredible journey to lead the Bulldogs.”