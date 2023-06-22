New Georgia baseball head coach Wes Johnson has already begun to fill out his staff.
Former Kentucky assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Will Coggin and former Georgia volunteer assistant coach Brock Bennett have officially been brought on as assistant coaches, as confirmed by a Georgia Athletics representative.
Bennett served as a volunteer assistant under previous head coach Scott Stricklin, being hired in 2019. The former Alabama catcher and infielder from 2007 to 2011 started his coaching career at Georgia Perimeter in 2013 as an assistant coach.In 2015, Bennett joined Georgia State as a volunteer coach before leaving in 2017 to join Alabama in the same position.
In 2018, Bennett returned to the Panthers as an assistant coach, before leaving to join the Bulldogs the season after, marking 2023 as the first time Bennett has been a full-time assistant coach since leaving Georgia State in 2019. The 2023-2024 season will be the fifth season Bennett has been with the Bulldogs, the longest he’s been with a team in his career.
Coggin is a former Northeast Mississippi Community College and Mississippi State player who had been with Kentucky since 2020.
Coggin, after finishing his playing career with Mississippi State in 2008, joined the coaching staff as a student assistant in 2009. Coggin left in 2013 to join St. Johns River State College in Florida as an assistant coach before leaving in 2015 to reunite with Mississippi State as its coordinator of baseball camps.
Coggin served in this role for one year before being promoted to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator with Mississippi State. He would only be with the team for one more year, left Mississippi State in 2017 and returned to coaching when he joined Kentucky in 2020.
Coggin and Johnson worked together in 2016 when Johnson served as Mississippi State’s pitching coach. As such, the two get to work together again for the first time in half a decade.
Coggin has helped several players develop over his time as a coach, helping several players like Nate Lowe, Myles Straw and former first round pick Brent Rooker make the major leagues.
“I owe Coach Coggin an enormous amount of credit for my growth and success as a hitter,” Rooker said. “His extensive knowledge of the swing is something that is extremely hard to find and would be incredibly valuable to any hitter. His relationships with recruits and players are second to none and will no doubt aid in the building and sustained success of any program.”
Both Coggin and Bennett will work with the hitters while Johnson serves as pitching coach. Additionally, Bennett will work with the catchers and Coggin will likely continue his work on the recruiting trail, but for Georgia.
With two assistant coach spots squared away, the Bulldogs, thanks to new NCAA rules, have one more coaching spot on Johnson's staff to fill. It's currently unclear what position that coach will hold.