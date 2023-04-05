The Georgia baseball team won 6-4 over Kennesaw State on Tuesday, April 4. Georgia led for the entire game, though Kennesaw State was never completely out of the contest.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Owls had tying runs on first and second base with only one out. Sophomore Collin Caldwell had just entered the game to pitch for the Bulldogs. He’d struck out a batter, though he had also walked a pair in the process. It seemed as if the Bulldogs were primed for another game in which the pitching just wasn’t enough to secure the victory.
Caldwell quickly found his form, retired one batter and struck out the final Owl to win the game and improve Georgia’s record to 16-13. After the game, Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin praised the play of his entire bullpen, not just Caldwell.
"Leighton Finley was really good,” Stricklin said. “The plan was for him to go two innings, and he was efficient so he went back out there for the fourth inning and then the fifth inning too. Dalton [Rhadans] and Chandler [Marsh] had good stuff and got it to Caldwell who made it interesting but found a way to get it done.”
Senior Nolan Crisp started the game for Georgia, and he allowed two runs in his lone inning on the mound. Finley relieved him, pitching four innings and striking out four batters. Rhadans, Marsh and Caldwell combined to finish out the rest of the game, only surrendering a single run.
It was the first time all season that the Bulldogs held their opponent to less than five runs in back-to-back outings, a brief stint of consistency that had recently been missing from their up-and-down bullpen. It wasn’t the strongest day for the Bulldog offense — which failed to score from the second inning onward — but the pitching rotation made up for that with pinpoint delivery to keep the Owls at a deficit for the entire game.
Corey Collins led the Georgia offense, blasting a two-RBI triple into center field in the second inning. He finished with three RBIs in the game, bringing his season total to 18. Ben Anderson and Charlie Condon both scored twice against Kennesaw State. Condon also had three hits in five at-bats, improving upon an already-stellar batting average this year amidst extending his on-base streak to 28 games.
Still, the offensive efficiency was far from perfect. The Bulldog batters struck out 12 times throughout the matchup, and five players ended the game without a hit. For a unit that has been the team’s strength this year, it was definitely a lackluster performance.
Georgia will have a chance to improve its offensive output when Kentucky comes to Foley Field for the start of a three-game series on Friday, April 7.