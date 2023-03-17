Georgia baseball’s game against South Carolina — which was scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, March 17 — has been postponed until Saturday. This is the second-straight home series that has been impacted by “inclement weather” in Athens.
Saturday’s schedule will now be a double-header consisting of two nine-inning games. The games will be played with the NCAA’s ‘run rule,’ meaning that if either of the teams trails by 10 runs prior to the seventh inning, the game will end early.
Fans with tickets for Saturday’s game will be admitted to the first game on the 18th, which is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Fans with tickets for Friday’s game will be admitted to the second matchup, which should start an hour after the conclusion of the first game.
This series marks the start of Georgia’s SEC schedule. No. 14 South Carolina is entering with an 18-1 record and an eight-game winning streak. Georgia, who hasn’t lost a series yet this year, holds notable non-conference series wins against Jacksonville State and the formerly-ranked Georgia Tech.