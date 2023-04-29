The Georgia baseball team lost 7-3 to Ole Miss on Friday, April 28 at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi. The loss dropped the team to 23-19 on the year, and 7-12 in conference play.
The Rebels pulled away in the eighth, striking out three Bulldogs in four batters to open the inning. Then, in the bottom of the frame, Luke Wagner immediately gave up a single and walked two batters to load the bases. He was then pulled from the game in favor of Dalton Rhadans, though Rhadans couldn’t escape the inning without allowing a trio of decisive runs.
Georgia stepped up to bat in the ninth inning with a four-run deficit, and simply couldn’t muster any offense to even the score.
“Bottom line, we didn’t play well enough to win.” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We made a couple errors, bobbled a few others and could’ve had four or even five errors and just didn’t play very clean.”
One problem with the Bulldogs’ offense — which scored only one run over the final seven innings — was an inability to make contact. The Bulldog batters struck out 14 times throughout the game, and every player with an at-bat struck out at least once. Their offensive woes didn’t end there, though.
When Georgia batters did manage to reach base, the team simply couldn’t find a way to convert that into scoring. Georgia left a total of 12 runners on base during the game, which has been a consistent issue for the team. Georgia has left double-digit runners on base in its past two games, which Stricklin pointed to as a factor in the loss.
“We had guys in scoring position all night long, and we couldn’t get the big hit to break it open,” Stricklin said.
The Bulldogs’ defense fared better than their offense against the Rebels, though it wasn’t by much. Kolten Smith started the game, only surrendering a single hit over his three innings on the mound. Smith, despite starting, pitched less innings than Wagner, and was taken out after the third. By the time he was taken out, he had already walked four batters and allowed a pair of runs.
Wagner relieved him, striking out four batters in four innings. The bulk of the Rebels’ scoring occurred on his watch though, including the pivotal run in the eighth inning. Despite the lackluster ending, Stricklin praised Wagner after the game.
“I thought Luke Wagner pitched well enough to get the win,” Stricklin said. “He gave us a chance [to win] coming in from Kolten in the fourth.”
Georgia’s next chance to win will come on Saturday, April 29, in the second game of the team’s three-game series against Ole Miss.