Georgia baseball’s players are staying busy over the summer.
Three players — the multi-positional Corey Collins and pitchers Liam Sullivan and Jaden Woods — have earned MLB Draft Combine Invitations.
The three will join over 300 prospects at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona to participate in a variety of activities or workouts to prepare themselves for the major leagues. Each player will have the opportunity to speak with MLB staff, take part in medical and performance assessments, receive educational programming to set themselves up in a good position for the majors and will have access to content and custom videos for their social media and other platforms.
Woods — a left-handed pitcher and native of Warner Robins, Georgia — went 3-3 on the season with a 5.77 ERA and missed the latter half of the season due to injury. Through his 10 starts, Woods registered 62 strikeouts with 25 walks in 48.1 innings. Collins also missed a large part of the second half of the season. The Suwanee, Georgia native only appeared in 33 out 56 games. He started 13 in right field, 12 at catcher, seven as designated hitter and spent some time at first base and batted .267 with six home runs and 20 RBIs.
Unlike Woods and Collins, Sullivan didn’t miss any time across the season but moved from the No. 2 pitcher to the No. 3 pitcher in the starting rotation. The 6-foot-6, left-handed pitcher from Sandy Springs, Georgia made a team-high 14 starts with a 5-2 record and had a 5.77 ERA. Through 64 innings pitched, he totaled 75 strikeouts and 33 walks.
While these three will be striving for the major leagues, others will be preparing for the 2023 fall season and the 2024 regular season. Georgia’s reigning SEC Freshman of the Year, first baseman Charlie Condon — who has been given several other awards and honors — left for the Cape Cod League for summer ball.
Condon — who recently announced his return to the Bulldogs — will play for the Falmouth Commodores before heading to join Team USA to compete for a roster spot. Until then, Condon may have to face his current or future Bulldog teammates during summer ball.
Pitchers Chandler Marsh, Will Pearson and Brian Zeldin — the latter a recent transfer from the University of Pennsylvania — will suit up for the Harwich Mariners, Weston Eberly, who transferred from Columbia University, will be playing for the Brewster Whitecaps, infielder Sebastian Murillo will play for the Wareham Gatemen and pitcher Leighton Finley will play with the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox.
Other Bulldogs will be competing in other places. Pitcher Zach DeVito will compete in the Florida league for the Winter Park Diamond Dawgs. Outfielder Luke Boykin will suit up for the Bismarck Larks of the Northwoods league. Finally, infielder Josh Tate and outfielder Justin Thomas will both play in the Valley League for the Charlottesville TomSox.