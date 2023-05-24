Charlie Condon is capping his tremendous redshirt freshman season off with some hardware.
On Monday, May 22, Condon was voted the SEC Freshman of the Year by the conference’s coaches, in addition to being listed as one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award, an award given to the top collegiate baseball player in the country.
“Charlie is a hard worker and obviously very talented, and he comes to work every single day,” Georgia baseball head coach Scott Stricklin said. “You look at him, and he’s got the skill set… If you would’ve told me he was going to hit 25 home runs, I don’t know if I would’ve believed that. He did everything in the last 365 days to prepare for today. He’s a great kid and deserves it.”
Condon was initially named to the 2023 Golden Spikes Midseason Watch List earlier this year on April 5, and on Monday, officially became the Bulldogs’ first semifinalist since pitcher Emerson Hancock — who is now with the Seattle Mariners organization — did so in 2019. The winner of this year’s award will be announced on June 25.
“As the amateur baseball season enters the home stretch, we are excited to honor this season’s top players,” USA Baseball Executive Director and CEO Paul Seiler said. “The talent in amateur baseball is as exceptional as it has ever been, and the twenty-five players on this list are the best of the best. We look forward to watching the remainder of the season as we move closer to naming the winner of the prestigious Golden Spikes Award in June.”
In addition to being named SEC Freshman of the Year, Condon was also named to the Freshman All-SEC Team and made Second Team All-SEC at first base. Other Bulldogs joining Condon in SEC honors were outfielder Ben Anderson and catcher Fernando Gonzalez, who were named the Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year and placed on the SEC All-Defensive Team respectively.
Condon cracked the SEC top five in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage and RBIs, and finished second in the SEC in both home runs and total bases.His 25 home runs on the year broke an SEC freshman record previously set by Vanderbilt’s Pedro Alvarez in 2006.
The Marietta, Georgia native’s other feats include a 24-game hitting streak and a 37-game on-base streak. Condon also led the SEC in home runs in conference games, led Georgia in batting average, runs, RBIs and home runs and placed second in Georgia history for the most home runs in a season, just three behind former Georgia player Gordon Beckham’s 28.Now, Condon is the first Georgia player to ever be named the SEC Freshman of the Year since its inception in 2000.
Condon and graduate Connor Tate, who batted either just ahead of, or right behind Condon in the lineup, were two bright spots for a team that went 29-27 on the season and 11-20 in the SEC.
The Bulldogs’ struggles continued in the SEC Tournament. They lost rather unceremoniously to sixth-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks in the first round, 9-0, potentially closing the book on their season.
Although it wasn’t the season any Georgia fan would have liked, Condon’s excellent year nevertheless provided a spark to a team that desperately needed it.
“[Condon] never ceases to amaze,” junior Parks Harber said after a win against Tennessee. “He's a really special player. I'm lucky to hit behind him because he's alway on base. His approaches, his work ethic day-in and day-out keeping a level head and not shying away from top competition."