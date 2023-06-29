Georgia baseball’s Charlie Condon put on an incredible performance at the USA Baseball training camp.
Condon hit for a stellar, team-best .533 batting average, going 8-15 at the plate, in four intrasquad games to make the roster. Condon is one of 31 players to make the final roster that was narrowed down from 56. Condon is the eighth Bulldog to make the USA Collegiate National Team and the most recent since Cole Wilcox in 2019.
Condon was one of the best hitters in college baseball this season. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and to the SEC Second Team as a first baseman. Condon was also named the 2023 National Freshman Hitter of the Year and an All-American by multiple outlets, in addition to being a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy
Condon led the SEC in slugging percentage and finished second in batting average to Golden Spikes Award winner and recent national champion Dylan Crews from LSU. With the Bulldogs, Condon captured the Triple Crown, leading the team in batting average, home runs and RBIs. The first baseman and outfielder started all 56 games last season and was a key part of the lineup, as he likely will be for incoming head coach Wes Johnson.
“I’ve had a couple conversations with Charlie,” Johnson said at his introductory press conference. “The guy’s going to be the best right-handed hitter in college baseball next year, if he wasn’t one of them this year. He’s going out for Team USA, and hopefully he’ll go out there and have a good showing to represent our country”
While this ends Condon’s time in the Cape Cod Baseball League — where he played for the Falmouth Commodores and led the CCBL with 10 RBIs in 11 games — Condon and the rest of the CNT must prepare for two friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30 to July 12 at various venues across the Carolinas.
The 20th edition of the USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series will take place from June 30 to July 4 with games being held at several ballparks. The 44th edition of the USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series will have its first three games run from July 7 through July 9 at the National Training Complex and its fourth and fifth games will be on July 11 and 12 at the Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark in Charleston, South Carolina.
“After the most talented and competitive Training Camp, the staff completed a grueling selection process to get to the final roster today,” said USA CNT manager Larry Lee. “Our roster is full of extremely talented and capable baseball players, and we are focused on representing the United States well in international competition. We are looking forward to getting our series against Chinese Taipei started tomorrow night here in Cary.”