On Feb. 28, Georgia baseball played its first midweek game of the season, defeating Presbyterian College 11-6.
Both teams attacked at the plate all game for a combined total of 24 hits and 14 RBIs, nine of which were home runs.
Jack Gorman started things off offensively for the Blue Hose, launching his first home run of the season over the right field fence, putting them on the board 1-0 early in the first inning.
It wasn't long before the Bulldogs answered back with three solo home runs in the first.
The first homer came from graduate student Connor Tate, who sent one over the right center field fence. Two batters later, redshirt freshman Charlie Condon launched a homer over left center. Directly followed by a shot over the right field scoreboard from junior Corey Collins. Wrapping up the trio of home runs. These bats put the Bulldogs on the board 3-1 going into the top of the second inning.
“That was so fun. I mean just the energy in the dugout that inning,” Condon said. “…You looked down and then you look up someone else is hitting a bomb. I mean it's a ton of fun to keep it rolling as a squad like that.”
The home run streak didn't end there for the Bulldogs. In the second inning, sophomore Cole Wagner and Yale transfer Mason LaPlante sent long balls over left center field, putting Georgia up 5-1. This made five solo shot homeruns in only two innings for Georgia.
“The wind was gusting out, the ball was jumping,” head coach Scott Stricklin said “If you hit a fly ball it was going out the first four or five innings. So our guys did a good job of being really aggressive the first couple of times through the order.”
The Blue Hose did not let the explosive and competitive at bats from the Bulldogs stop their momentum. At the top of the third inning, Kyle Decker delivered immediately with a solo home run, narrowing the deficit to 7-2. Joel Dragoo also delivered two more home runs, one in the fourth inning and one in the sixth, making the score 10-4, as the Bulldogs still held a six-run lead.
Despite eight pitching changes for Georgia, Stricklin was impressed by the outstanding performances all across the board from last night's pitching lineup.
“Luke Wagner won the game for us,” Stricklin said “He gets the W and that is the best he's pitched. He comes in with the bases loaded, nobody out and they've got momentum and he pitches us out of that jam.”
Freshman pitcher Matthew Hoskins got the start on the mound for Georgia, after being out for both the Jacksonville State and Princeton series due to an illness.
“I thought Matthew Hoskins was really good,” Stricklin said. “He gives up a fly ball that kind of carries out, but that's going to happen when you're throwing at 96. So was really electric stuff tonight and good to have him back.”
Georgia hopes to continue with their offensive momentum as they prepare to face Georgia Tech in a three game series at Foley Field, starting on Friday, March 3.