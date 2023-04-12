On Tuesday, April 11, Georgia baseball fell to Clemson 8-1 at Foley Field. After six pitching changes, Georgia allowed nine hits, five walks and eight runs on the night.
Georgia pitcher Luke Wagner made his first start of the 2023 season after nine relief outings thus far. In the top of the fourth, Wagner had one strikeout, but allowed three runs, all coming in the fourth inning, the last inning he pitched in the game.
“I think Luke Wagner was really good,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “I know he’s disappointed that he gave up the three runs in the fourth inning. He got the start tonight and gave us those first three scoreless innings and gave us a chance.”
Clemson sophomore Billy Amick was on fire Tuesday night with four RBIs, three hits and two runs. With just two outs in the top of the fourth, Amick, on the first pitch of his at-bat, fired the ball over the left field fence. Blake Wright and Riley Bertram walked across home plate for a three-run home run, putting Clemson up 3-1 early in the game.
Georgia’s pitching continued to fall apart in the top of the fifth. Zach DeVito relieved Wagner and gave up four runs and two hits.
After DeVito forced bases loaded, reliever Dalton Rhadans stepped in. Amick stepped up again for the Tigers, drilling a pitch from Rhadans to the left field warning track, scoring Caden Grice to extend their lead 7-1.
Graduates Ben Anderson and Connor Tate tried to get things rolling for the Georgia offense in the bottom of the third, combining for two hits and one run, but couldn't get anything rolling. Only four Georgia players had a hit all game, two of whom being Anderson and Tate.
“They threw a lot of good guys. Hats off to them. They pitched it well,” Stricklin said in a Tuesday night press release. “Offensively, we struck out 12 times and had some key strikeouts in big situations … we have to have a good practice tomorrow, get our minds right, get on the bus Thursday, and head down to Gainesville to face a very good Florida team.”
Georgia now hits the road and travels down to Gainesville, Florida this weekend for a three-game, SEC series against the No. 3 Florida Gators.
“Obviously, it's a big challenge,” graduate Will David said. “[Florida’s] pretty good on all sides of the baseball. We just have to be better in every aspect; on the mound at the plate, especially. When we put that together, I think good things will happen.”