The Georgia baseball team entered its matchup against No. 14 South Carolina with a question to answer.
Through 17 games, the 13-4 Bulldogs had yet to establish an identity. They had won every series to that point, but they had yet to sweep an opponent. The team had exhibited electric displays of pitching prowess, but they often followed those up with puzzling, error-filled outings.
So, with the first conference collision of the season on the horizon, the Bulldogs had something to prove — to themselves, to their opponents and to their fans. Were they the team that exploded in a 15-0 victory over Charleston Southern, or the team that floundered in a 4-1 loss to Georgia Tech?
Georgia’s performance against South Carolina answered the question in lackluster fashion, suggesting that the team had plenty of room for improvement on both sides of the ball.
“We gotta show some toughness,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “No question about it. It’s our home field, and you’ve got to challenge yourself, coaches and players, we have to challenge ourselves.”
Offensively, the now 13-6 Bulldogs struggled to get anything going against the Gamecocks. The team went multiple innings at a time without generating any runs. Their leadoff trio — Ben Anderson, Connor Tate and Charlie Condon — only recorded a pair of hits in 13 at-bats during the first matchup.
If that performance was bad, then Georgia’s offense sunk to new lows in the second part of the double-header. Only five players managed to record a hit, and that deficiency was reflected on the scoreboard. The group only drove in two runs, an uncharacteristically frigid performance for a team that had scored the fifth-most runs in the SEC.
“We played a really, really good first game,” Georgia first baseman Parks Harber said. “Both teams deserved to win that game, and they come out on top, and it was our job to flip the script and bounce back. It’s game two, and unfortunately, we just couldn’t get it going.”
Even when the offense managed to deliver, the Bulldogs’ bullpen underwhelmed. Freshman Matthew Hoskins stepped onto the mound in the top of the eighth inning, clinging to a one-run lead over the Gamecocks. He surrendered a pair of runs in the ninth, and the Bulldogs’ anemic offense reared its head once more, unable to regain the lead.
Similarly, the pitching quality only plummeted as the afternoon continued. Georgia allowed 12 runs throughout the second matchup, tying another season-worst performance by the home team.
Freshman Ethan Petry led the scoring surge for the visitors. He launched three home runs over the fence, racking up six RBIs between both games. The team simply couldn’t muster any answers for a South Carolina squad that seemingly got anything and everything they wanted throughout the matchup.
It wasn’t all bad for the Bulldog pitchers. Junior Jaden Woods started the day on the mound, tying his career-high with 11 strikeouts during his seven innings in the game.
“[Woods] really settled that game for us,” Harber said. “Innings four, five, six were huge for him to minimize the damage to keep us in the game. I was really happy with the way he pitched.”
In the team’s first SEC matchup, Georgia learned that one pitcher simply isn’t enough. The SEC is the best conference in college baseball — the USA Today baseball coaches’ poll features nine SEC squads in the top 25 teams — and if the Bulldogs want to remain afloat in a competitive division, they’ll need to show improvement in every aspect of the game.