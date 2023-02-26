On Feb. 25 Georgia baseball played and won its second game of a four-game series against Princeton with a 9-0 shutout in a rocking Foley Field.
Off the back of a stellar 11-strikeout performance from day one starter Jaden Woods, day two starter Liam Sullivan had an equally, if not more impressive performance with a no-hitter. Sullivan pitched until the seventh inning, two more than Woods. He also pitched 11 strikeouts, which tied his career high. He didn’t surrender a single hit. He did hit one batter and allowed two walks, but had a nearly flawless performance aside from that.
“it's been a long week for those two guys,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Opening weekend didn't go the way that those two guys wanted to go and there's a lot of expectations on them. They're really talented and a lot of credit goes to them just to bounce back and to block out the noise and just focus on what they needed to do in the bullpen.”
Late in the seventh inning, Stricklin approached the mound. He could’ve taken out Sullivan, who had pitched more than 90 pitches and had just allowed a walk. However, to the delight of Georgia fans, he left Sullivan in. Sullivan rewarded Stricklin’s decision with a strikeout to get Georgia out of the seventh.
“There's no coach ever wants to take a guy out with a no-hitter, but you don't throw no-hitters in February,” Stricklin said. “He talked me out of it. He looked like he was gassed, so we decided he was coming out. And I got halfway there and he started you know, arguing with me which Liam loves to do. I go ‘Can you get him?’ And he said ‘Absolutely coach, I can get him,’ so I just turned right back around.”
The pitching was consistently great in Georgia’s shutout. The entire group of Sullivan and relievers Will Pearson and Collin Caldwell kept Princeton scoreless, although Sullivan and Caldwell were the only pitchers to pitch any strikeouts, finishing with a total of 12.
“I felt it was pretty good,” Sullivan said. “I was actually pretty nervous in the bullpen. I was kind of all over the place, but it's kind of a switch. Last weekend I was really good in the bullpen and not so great out here. So maybe I just need to not be good in the bullpen anymore.”
Georgia’s bats were hot in the second inning. Will David hit a double to center field that brought Charlie Condon home. Two batters later, Sebastian Murillo hit a screaming line drive right past the second baseman and shortstop. David made it home and Georgia took a 2-0 lead.
In the third, Tate scored off a fielder’s choice from a hit by Cole Wagner. In the fourth, off of a Tate single, Corey Collins made it home from third base.
In the seventh inning, Georgia made a statement to close the game. With Tate on base, Parks Harber loaded up and launched a deep 417-foot shot to left-center field. Ben Anderson, who came in an inning earlier as a pinch hitter, but stayed in at center, base hit to center field to bring in another two runners. Georgia scored one final run in the eighth to cap off its win.
Georgia will be back at Foley Field to take on Princeton in a seven-inning game three on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.