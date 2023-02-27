On Feb. 26, Georgia played its final two games against Princeton, winning the first 12-7 and losing the second 12-11.
The Bulldogs were impressive offensively all weekend. In 31 total innings played, they scored in 22 of them. The Bulldogs totaled 44 runs, eight doubles, a triple and eight home runs.
However, despite shutting out the Tigers in game two, the Bulldogs struggled defensively nearly all weekend. Georgia allowed 24 runs and 10 home runs— nine of which were solo shots— over the weekend, a number head coach Scott Stricklin will look to get down.
In the first game of the day, third in the series, the Bulldogs had a few struggles on the mound. In seven innings, between five different pitchers, seven total batters were walked, one of them being hit by a pitch. Additionally, each pitcher, aside from Chandler Marsh, who got the win, allowed at least one run. Luckily for them, Georgia’s bats were hot.
Georgia scored in every inning they played in aside from the second inning. Both teams went back and forth, trading runs. In the fourth inning, after graduate Ben Anderson’s base hit drove in a run, fellow graduate Connor Tate stepped up to the plate. He delivered a deep base hit to right field that drove in Anderson and Mason LaPlante, giving Georgia an 8-6 lead.
The Bulldogs would maintain this lead, only adding to it. Base hits and doubles drove in most of Georgia’s runs in the matchup, besides one.
With two outs and down by one, Corey Collins stepped up to the plate and blasted a 370-foot bomb over the left centerfield fence to drive in three runs. This was Georgia’s first lead of the game. While Georgia didn’t hold onto the 3-1 the whole game, these runs gave the offense momentum the team needed to power through.
“You never want to have all the pressure on the person, but sometimes it just takes one stick to start the fire,” Collins said. “I’m looking to just keep seeing the ball well, and just keep swinging.”
In the second game of the day and the fourth of the series, Georgia started out strong. Through the first four innings, Georgia played great. Starting pitcher Nolan Crisp limited Princeton’s runs down to only one, a single-shot home run. While his outing wasn’t as incredible as Jaden Woods’ and Liam Sullivan’s 11 strikeouts and no runs performances, his time on the mound gave Stricklin the confidence to name him Georgia’s new No. 3.
“I think his pitch count can start to expand a little bit,” Stricklin said. “But yeah, I thought he was really good and very competitive, and he was efficient with his pitches and getting up and down.”
However disaster struck when his reliever, freshman Leighton Finley, let Princeton back into the ball game.
Finely, who came into the game with two runners on base, allowed one more to load the bases. From there, Georgia allowed five runs, including a three-run home run. Blake Gillespie relieved Finley in the seventh and put Princeton down in three batters. Then, he proceeded to surrender four runs in the eighth inning, putting Georgia in a two-run deficit.
“The bottom line is: you just have to get in the work,” Stricklin said. “The pitchers will get back into the bullpen. Just at the end of the day, it's a lot of mental toughness stuff. These [are] young kids, it’s new to them. So you're gonna have some bumps in the road.”
Georgia’s offense continued to be explosive in the second game, including a 408-foot Fernando Gonzalez home run, but it just wasn’t enough.
“Offensively we've been pretty good,” Stricklin said. “Still not where I think we can be, but when you score 11 runs you should win the game.”
Entering the ninth inning, the Bulldogs were down 12-9. Transfer Sebastian Murillo got his first home run of his career, putting them down only one run, giving the Bulldogs fans and Murillo’s teammates hope. However, the next three batters were the final outs of the game.
“5-0, and 6-1, and then 9-7 late. You feel like it was a game that you got to win and we just didn't get it done, so disappointing,” Stricklin said.
The now 5-2 Bulldogs will stay at home to face Presbyterian College on Tuesday, Feb. 28.