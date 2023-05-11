On Wednesday, May 10, Georgia baseball hosted and defeated USC Upstate 9-2.
What had been a tight game through the first four innings quickly unraveled in the fifth inning. An impressive eight-inning run from the Bulldogs allowed them to take full control of the game.
“We recognized that we were the better team,” graduate Mason LaPlante said. “In games like this, not exactly a huge crowd, and so it’s not the same environment as an SEC game. We must create our own energy. Really that’s just done through our focus, in my opinion.”
Heading into the top of the fifth inning, the game was tied 1-1. Bulldog pitcher Zach DeVito allowed two runners to reach base and was promptly taken out of the game. Jake Armsey hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the Spartans’ second run of the game giving them the lead — the only lead they would hold for the rest of the game.
LaPlante led off with a double at the bottom of the fifth, which was only a taste of what was to come. After a walk and strikeout from graduate Ben Anderson, redshirt freshman Charlie Condon tied up the game with a single to center field to drive in LaPlante. Graduate Connor Tate singled in a similar spot and also drove in a run.
Following those two runs, the Bulldogs scored in a variety of ways. Senior Will David hit a sacrifice fly of his own to drive in Condon. Tate scored on a passed ball off of a wild pitch. Sebastian Murillo and LaPlante, who got to bat once again, each hit a scoring single to left and right respectively. Anderson even made up for his previous strikeout by driving in LaPlante, who scored twice in one inning.
That eight-run explosion added to the single run Georgia scored in the first inning and was all the team needed to take the game. Neither team scored another run past that inning as both defenses locked up.
“There was kind of a switch on that front as an offense,” LaPlante said. “Just trusting yourself to be able to execute your job, trusting the guy that’s going to come behind you. That’s what happened that one inning.”
On the mound, Rhadans earned the win, bringing his record to 3-1 on the season. He allowed three hits, no runs and threw three strikeouts. DeVito, despite the struggles in the fifth inning, still threw four strikeouts in the two innings he pitched.
Rhadans, DeVito, starter Blake Gillespie and reliever Will Pearson each pitched two innings, as Nolan Crisp entered in the ninth to close the game out. Together, the unit allowed nine hits and two runs, but threw nine strikeouts and only walked a single batter.
Georgia is coming off a three-game winning streak, all at home, including a series win against SEC rival No. 23 Tennessee. Georgia will look to extend that winning streak on the road, as the team faces Missouri in its final road SEC series of the season on Friday, May 12.
“It is a huge weekend,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “It is the most important weekend of the season for us because we can put ourselves back in a really good conversation. We have crept our way back into it. Our momentum from last weekend ends if we don’t play well this weekend. That is just the way it is. We put ourselves in a position where I feel like we need to win the series. If we do that, I think we are in a good spot to continue to keep on playing.”