On Friday, April 21, Georgia baseball defeated No. 5 Arkansas 7-3 in game two of the teams’ three-game series. This win gave Georgia its second SEC series victory all season and its third series win against a top-25 opponent.
Charlie Goldstein received the start on the mound. Goldstein was quiet to start the season, but has picked up steam of late. He totaled five strikeouts on the day and kept the Razorbacks scoreless through the career-high six innings he was on the mound.
“I mean, it’s crazy,” Goldstein said. “At the beginning of the year, I wasn’t getting it done. When I was struggling, I knew I had to change some things around, especially instill some confidence in this team because we knew we could do it. I feel like, as a [pitching] staff, we’ve gotten a lot better and we’ve really helped out.”
Chandler Marsh and Dalton Rhadans both stepped in as relievers in the seventh and eighth innings. The two allowed three runs in the eighth inning. Will Pearson entered in the ninth and closed the game with a 1-2-3 inning
Georgia’s offense exploded in the second inning. Cole Wagner got the scoring started. He launched a pitch 361 feet just over the left field fence. Sebastian Murillo immediately followed that up with a solo shot home run. This was the second time two Georgia batters hit home runs back-to-back since the team faced Presbyterian earlier in the season.
Two batters later, Mason LaPlante hit a home run of his own. His two-run, 374-foot blast cleared the left field fence to give Georgia an early 4-0 lead.
Two innings later, Fernando Gonzalez had his own 361-foot solo shot that snuck over the left-field fence. All four players hit their fourth home runs of the season, with Gonzalez hitting his second home run of the series. All four players were also at the bottom of the lineup, catching head coach Scott Stricklin by surprise.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen it,” Stricklin said. “I mean, how many times [does] a nine hole hit a homerun. If you would have said before the game, ‘Hey we’re hitting four home runs’ and [Charlie] Condon, [Connor] Tate and [Parks] Harber aren’t hitting any of them. I don’t think anyone’s believing it.”
While not a home run, Wagner drove in a second run in the third inning. His base hit to right center field brought home the runner on third base. Wagner also hit a career-high four hits in this game, going a perfect 4-4. Wagner, who came into the game hitting a less-than-stellar .189 batting average, boosted it to .223, a tremendous jump after a tremendous performance.
“Baseball is a crazy game,” Wagner said. “You can go a while and not be seeing [the ball] well and struggling and down in the dumps and then it can flip just like that. So the biggest thing for me is staying consistent.”
Georgia and Arkansas will face off one last time on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. at Foley Field.
“We got a ways to go,” Stricklin said. “We got to go into every weekend ‘we gotta win the series,’ and we continue to do that the rest of the year? We’ll be in great shape. Playing good baseball, just gotta keep it up.”