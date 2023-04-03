On Sunday April 2, Georgia baseball fell once again to the No. 4 Vanderbilt Commodores on 4-0, ending its series in Nashville with three losses.
Vanderbilt now sits at No. 1 in the SEC after the series, with a 9-0 record over the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks’ 8-1.
Offensively, neither team had an aggressive start to the game. It wasn't until the bottom of the third that the Commodores posted a pair of runs on the board.
After a leadoff double in the third from Commodore RJ Schreck, teammate RJ Austin stepped up to the plate and drove a single through the left side. This sent Schreck home for the first run of the game, as they took the lead.
Parker Noland then sent a sacrifice single right up the middle to Georgia pitcher Matthew Hoskins. Noland got his first RBI of the game and sent Austin home, putting Vanderbilt up 2-0.
“I thought we competed today and I thought on the mound we showed good stuff,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Matthew Hoskins, there is no question how good his stuff is.”
Hoskins, a freshman, picked up his second career start for the Bulldogs and held Vanderbilt scoreless for two innings. He stranded five runners on base, until the Dores at-bat in the bottom of the third.
“It's encouraging,” Stricklin said. “We saw some guys step up and throw the ball well this weekend, just not well enough and when you play a team as good as Vanderbilt. You have to play clean, you have to play really well and we just didn't play well enough.”
Reliever Charlie Goldstein replaced Hoskins in the bottom of the third and continued to pitch for over four innings, a career record as a reliever.
“I thought Charlie Goldstein did a nice job and gave us a chance to win,” Stricklin said. “He competed well.”
As far as Commodores pitching goes, sophomore Devin Futrell started on the mound and pitched eight scoreless innings before being taken out after the eighth inning.
“You can't win if you don’t score and Futrell is really good,” Stricklin said. That is as good as a pitching staff as you will see and there's four, five staffs in this league that are elite elite and that's one of them. So we just have to regroup, we have Kennesaw State on Tuesday and we have to get ready to fight.”
The Bulldogs will stay on the road to face the Owls on Tuesday, April 4 with hopes of breaking their four-game losing streak.