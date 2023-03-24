On March 23, Georgia baseball traveled to and fell 7-6 to its second SEC opponent, Auburn, in an 11-inning contest that came down to the wire.
The Bulldogs held a 6-3 lead over the Tigers going into the bottom of the ninth inning. With two outs on the board, only one out was needed to give the Bulldogs their first SEC win. Instead, a double, a hit by pitch and a double brought two runs in.
A pitching change, an intentional walk and then an error from Sebastian Murillo allowed the third and tying run to score. After a quiet 10th inning from both teams, two outs were tallied once again at the bottom of the 11th. Kyle Greenler, who was on the mound for Georgia, loaded the bases and walked a batter, allowing for an anti-climatic final run. With this win, LSU netted its eighth comeback victory this season.
"This was another tough one because we were in position to win and we didn’t close it out,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “It hurts. It’s supposed to hurt when you lose like this, but the good thing about baseball is you can’t dwell on it because we get to come right back out here Friday and play again. We have a chance to even up the series, and we need to come out and play well.”
While not at their highest, the Bulldogs’ bats were still effective. They took the first lead in the fourth inning. A Charlie Condon single, extending his hitting streak to 21 games, got things started with a run-scoring single. Parks Harber followed this with a run-scoring single of his own. Fernando Gonzalez wrapped up the scoring after a double to right center field, bringing Condon home for their third run. Meanwhile, Auburn scored steadily, with a three-inning streak of one run being scored from the fourth inning through the sixth.
Georgia scored three more runs in the sixth and ninth innings — one in the sixth, two in the ninth — and yet its efforts weren’t enough to avoid the errors on the mound and in the field.
Freshman Matthew Hoskins had a pretty good day on the mound, prior to allowing three runs in the ninth. He totaled three strikeouts, the second-most for the Bulldogs behind reliever Dalton Rhadans, who had five. Despite all the impressive stats, errors — even when contained to one inning — proved costly in the outcome of the game.
The Bulldogs still look for their first SEC victory, as they take on the Tigers in Auburn, Alabama once again on Friday, March 24 in the second game of the series.