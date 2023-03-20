Georgia baseball lost all three games to South Carolina in its SEC opening series on March 18 and 19.
The Bulldogs fell 12-1 in seven innings due to the 10-run rule set in place on Sunday. The second game of the series ended in similar fashion, also wrapping up in only seven innings. The Bulldogs lost this one 12-2, however.
The Gamecocks led offensively all afternoon with 10 hits to Georgia's six, four of which were home runs.
Senior Gamecock Will McGillis started off the first at bat of the game strong with a home run to center field putting South Carolina on the board 1-0. He continued to have competitive at bats into the top of the third inning, hitting yet another one out of the park making the score 2-0 in favor of the Gamecocks.
In addition to McGillis, junior Gavin Casas sent two shots over the fence with a solo home run in the fourth and a two-run homer in the seventh.
The Gamecocks dominated the top of the third inning, especially. After the home run from McGillis, South Carolina scored four runs with two outs after Kyle Greenler was subbed in for Charlie Goldstein.
“They outplayed us and we certainly didn't deserve to win,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “They out-pitched us, they out-hit us, they out-fielded us. They beat us in every single way.”
The Bulldogs featured five pitchers over the course of the game. They combined for eight walks, a hit batter and 179 pitches.
“Less free passes,” graduate Ben Anderson said. “Can't walk guys in the SEC. Those runs always seem to score, especially when we do it. Two strike pitches got to execute, can't throw it over the plate against SEC teams. We have a good lineup, but other SEC teams have good lineups.”
Kolten Smith was scheduled to start on the mound for the Bulldogs, but sat out after getting sick along with four other pitchers and two team managers. Smith’s start is planned to be postponed until Tuesday when Georgia faces Georgia State, assuming he feels better.
Georgia has a quick turn around before Tuesday’s matchup in Lawrenceville, Georgia against Georgia State on March 21, prior to a road series against Auburn.
“We’ve to come out and be a different team on Tuesday,” Stricklin said. “Be the team we’re capable of being and be the team we’ve been at certain points this year and hopefully get some momentum going into the weekend to go on the road to Auburn.”