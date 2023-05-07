The Georgia baseball team defeated Tennessee 3-1 on Saturday, May 6. This win broke Tennessee’s nine-game win streak and tied the three-game series 1-1.
Freshman pitcher Jarvis Evans got the win after pitching over five innings and striking out seven batters. The Bulldogs’ day got off to a rocky start after starter Charlie Goldstein pulled his hamstring after just two pitches, but Evans stepped up after being yanked off the bench unexpectedly.
“I had just put a mouthful of seeds in,” Evans said. “I was ready to watch some baseball and maybe come out of the bullpen later in the game if I was needed. But when [Goldstein] went down it was kind of like ‘uh oh’, and coach [Sean] Kenny was just like, ‘It’s [your] turn now.’ The coaches have prepared us tremendously, and have been telling us that we can play with anybody. That type of confidence is growing team-wide.”
The injury to Goldstein is the latest of a slew of injuries that have befallen the Bulldogs. Fellow pitcher Jaden Woods has been out with shoulder tendinitis and catchers Corey Collins and Fernando Gonzalez are both still unavailable, which forced infielder Will David to fill in at catcher.
“We’ve got guys that are banged up and injured, but when something like that happens, someone has to step up,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said, “For [Jarvis] to be standing on the rail, and then all of a sudden, ‘Hey Jarvis, go get loose’, when he had probably just gotten settled in with a Powerade and a Cliff bar, now all of a sudden you’re going into the game. It’s really tough to do, and he threw 57 pitches on Tuesday.”
Georgia was very active on the base paths on Saturday, stealing six bases out of seven attempts. Graduate second baseman Mason LaPlante tied a school record with four swiped bags in the game. Georgia stole more bases than they had totaled the entire season. The team previously succeeded five out of six attempts. The team's boldness on the paths allowed Georgia to constantly put runners in scoring position.
Graduate Connor Tate drove redshirt freshman Charlie Condon home in the first inning with a deep double that made it to the warning track. Tate sent another runner home when fellow graduate Ben Anderson tagged up on a sacrifice fly in the third inning. Condon’s solo blast in the fifth inning was Georgia’s final run of the day.
The Bulldogs found themselves in a jam in the top of the sixth inning when the Volunteers loaded up the bases with just one out. However, reliever Chandler Marsh entered the game and did some major damage control. Marsh made sure the Bulldogs escaped with just one run allowed, the only run given up by the Bulldogs all game. Marsh struck out six batters while on the mound before he was relieved by Leighton Finley in the ninth.
Georgia and Tennessee face off one last time on Sunday, May 7 at Foley Field to determine the winner of the series.
“This was a big win, we're banged up and found a way to get a win. We’ve got to get a hit with runners in scoring position,” Stricklin said. “Connor Tate and Charlie Condon have been really good for us. We need some other guys to step up. When that happens, it’s contagious and the next guy can do it. Bottom line, we scored enough to win, and it’s a big one. Hopefully we get momentum and bring it in tomorrow.”