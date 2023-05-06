The Georgia baseball team lost 12-3 to Tennessee on Friday, May 5 at Foley Field, as the visitors used a five-run seventh inning to secure the victory.
Bulldog pitcher Luke Wagner stepped onto the mound in the seventh inning, trailing 2-1. He’d pitched in both the fifth and the sixth innings and only surrendered a single hit. If he could just hold on for another frame, then his batters would have a chance to even the score.
He couldn’t hold the Volunteers at bay, though, giving up five runs on six hits and allowing the opponent to fully seize the momentum of the matchup. The Bulldogs’ offense couldn’t respond with the necessary firepower, clinching the Volunteers’ ninth-straight victory.
“Tonight certainly didn't go the way we wanted it to go,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We did have some opportunities early and it got away from us late. You have to turn the page and try to win tomorrow. If you win tomorrow, you have momentum going into Sunday.”
Georgia’s offense was uncharacteristically quiet on Friday, only registering a single run in the first six innings of the game. The team scored in both the seventh and the eighth innings — courtesy of a Connor Tate single and a Cole Wagner solo shot — though it wasn’t enough to answer a red-hot Tennessee offense.
The Bulldogs’ inability to convert hits into runs popped up against the Volunteers. The Bulldog batters had 10 hits in the matchup, but left nine runners on base in the process. They simply couldn’t drive runners home, and their offense suffered because of it, not for the first time this season.
For as stagnant as the offense seemed at times, the defense was worse. Kolten Smith started the game for Georgia, and lasted until halfway through the third. He struck out two batters, but he also walked three and allowed two runs.
Dalton Rhadans relieved Smith and retired six straight batters to start his day. By the time he was pulled in the fifth, he’d walked only a single batter and not given up any hits.
After Rhadans, things started to spiral for the Bulldogs. Luke Wagner was next in the game, and his catastrophic seventh inning all but sealed the game in the Volunteers’ favor. Nolan Crisp followed Luke, and gave up five earned runs.
Friday night was a litany of poor pitching performances for the Bulldogs. Five different Volunteers tallied multiple hits, and five different Volunteers recorded multiple RBIs. They were getting whatever they wanted on offense and the Bulldogs couldn’t muster any answers for their electric offense.
"We have to come back tomorrow," Stricklin said. "We have Charlie Goldstein on the mound. We have to come out and fight like crazy.”
Georgia’s next chance to avenge the loss will come on Saturday, May 6, when Tennessee returns to Foley Field for the second game of the weekend series.