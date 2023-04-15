The Georgia baseball team won 13-11 over No. 3 Florida on Friday, April 14, scoring seven runs in the final frame to seize victory from the jaws of defeat.
Connor Tate stepped up to bat in the top of the ninth inning. The Bulldogs were trailing 10-6, and with three runners on base and only one out, Tate had a chance to even up the score for the first time since the third inning. He made the most of his opportunity, blasting a grand slam over the left field wall for his 12th home run of the year.
The Gators walked Charlie Condon — who had already hit three home runs on the night — setting up Parks Harber for a game-winning RBI double. Leighton Finley took the mound in the bottom of the inning, allowing one run, but striking out a pair of batters to secure Georgia’s third-straight conference victory and earn the second save of his career.
For a team that had repeatedly crumbled in comeback situations, the Bulldogs were nearly perfect when it counted on Sunday, and they earned their fourth conference win of the year as a result.
“The guys have been working hard, and we’ve lost some really tough ones late so we deserved something to go our way,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “This is how you turn your season around right there … You can’t say what if or what about what happened before because you can’t change it. That was a great win for us and hopefully that can propel us to winning a series. You want to win every game but you’re trying to win a series on the road. We’ll get after it tomorrow and try to clinch this series.”
Georgia’s offense fueled the team to victory. Condon continued his excellent streak of performances. It seemed as if every time Georgia’s batters fell into a lull, Condon made a play to keep them within reach. Florida made several attempts to pull away from Georgia during the game, and every time, Condon propelled his team back into the contest.
Tate’s clutch hitting was also crucial to the win, but beyond that, the Bulldogs’ batters all contributed to the offensive output. Eight different batters recorded a hit, and four of them had multiple. The Bulldogs never went more than two innings without a run, and the team’s effort on that end was one reason why.
Whereas Georgia scored throughout the night, Florida’s offense struck in brief, explosive outbursts. Florida racked up a pair of five-run innings — including grand slams in both the third and the sixth inning — and held the lead for the majority of the matchup.
Outside of those innings, though, the Bulldogs’ pitchers had mixed results. They recorded six combined strikeouts, but they also walked nine and hit four Gator batters. Those control problems persisted, and consistently put the Bulldogs’ defense in a difficult position during the game.
The Georgia offense delivered in the final moments and walked out with a victory because of it. The two teams will face off once again on Saturday, April 15, in Gainesville, Florida.