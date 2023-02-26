On Feb. 24 and 25, Georgia baseball played game one of a four-game series against Princeton.
Georgia won 12-5 after impressive offensive and starting pitching performances, despite the game taking two days as a result of a rain delay in the sixth inning.
Starting pitcher Jaden Woods got the win after a terrific bounce-back performance against the Tigers. Woods pitched for nearly five innings, had 81 total pitches, and pitched a new career-high 11 strikeouts. Against Jacksonville State, Woods was taken out after the second inning, after allowing two-run home runs. That performance was a big reason for the loss, but his performance against Princeton resulted in a win.
“It means a lot, but we have a long way to go in the season, so I kind of really thought about it as just the beginning,” Woods said. “Obviously, last week didn't go as favorable, but this week, to kind of bounce back and everything like that.”
Georgia’s arms were certainly effective, but its bats were equally impressive. Georgia scored runs in every inning besides the sixth and eighth, as well as the ninth, which the team didn’t play.
In the first inning, with Parks Harber on first, redshirt freshman Charlie Condon loaded up in the box. His bat connected, and Condon launched a ball 440 feet to left field, giving the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead for his first home run of the season.
“It was awesome to get the first one,” Condon said “It's always fun to build around the bases but not really what we're focused on here. Just trying to hit a ball hard and do the right thing for the team.”
One inning later, Corey Collins launched a ball 392 feet to center field, collided with the wall in center field and gave the Bulldogs a second home run and a 3-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, graduate Connor Tate was hit by Princeton pitcher Jackson Emus’ pitch. After a steal, Tate was driven home by Condon. Condon would get picked off at first, but still claimed his second RBI of the game.
Tate, two innings later, sent a ball 365 feet over the left field fence. He drove in fellow graduate Ben Anderson, who made it to second off of a ground-rule double. Tate’s 28th home run of this career gave Georgia a 7-1 lead going into the sixth.
However, the inning and subsequent run between Tate’s runs was impactful in itself. Long Beach State transfer Sebastian Murillo was held hitless against Jacksonville State, but not in this game. Murillo drove a base hit past the right fielder and brought in Cole Wagner home from second. This was Murillo’s first hit and RBI as a Georgia Bulldog.
In the seventh inning, Georgia lucked out with a five-run inning, including four bases-loaded walks and a sacrifice fly.
“The lineup is really long. It's tough to get out,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. "But that middle; those three righties right together. Connor Tate, Parks Harbor and Charlie Condon. You put those guys back-to-back to make them make a decision. Are we going to pitch the Parks? Are we going to pitch to Charlie?”
The weather wasn’t the only thing, not sunshine and rainbows. Despite the success of Woods throughout the first five innings, his reliever, Jarvis Evans, struggled through the equivalent of one inning played.
Evans came in with two outs in the fifth inning and allowed a homerun immediately. This started a run of runs. Princeton scored one run from the fifth inning through the seventh and two in the ninth on Georgia’s relievers. Closer DJ Radtke allowed two of The Tigers’ five home runs in the ninth inning, but put them away to end the game.
Georgia and Princeton played a second game just 45 minutes after the first one due to the rain delay.