On Sunday, April 9, at home in Foley Field, Georgia baseball won its first SEC series of the season in a two-game doubleheader against No. 10 Kentucky, 3-0 and 6-2.
The Bulldogs have had their fair share of struggles this year. Prior to Sunday, the Bulldogs had lost 10 out of 13 games, including a 1-9 SEC record. Now, they might’ve finally gained some momentum.
“We needed something good to happen, and they are a really good team,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Kentucky is No. 10 in the country for a reason. They were 27-3 coming into this game. We needed to play the way that we are capable of playing. It has been a while since we have played like that.”
Liam Sullivan started on the mound in the first game of the day for Georgia and had one of, if not his most impressive performances of the season. Sullivan had been struggling in recent appearances, not lasting long in games. However, he turned it around with an eight-strikeout shutout performance.
Georgia’s 3-0 shutout was the first game since Robert Tyler faced Ole Miss in 2014, that the team shutout an SEC opponent. While Tyler pitched nine innings and Sullivan only pitched seven, both were complete games, as both games of the doubleheader were shortened due to inclement weather in Athens.
The Bulldogs weren’t dominant on offense, but thanks to the play of Sullivan, they didn’t need to be. Redshirt junior Josh Stinson got the scoring started in the third inning with a hit that landed just fair and rolled into the left field corner to score his first run-scoring double. Redshirt freshman Charlie Condon, who extended his on base streak to 30 games, shot a base hit to right field, driving home Stinson.
Georgia led 2-0 for most of the game until the sixth inning. In a bases loaded situation, Mason LaPlante stepped up to the plate. On a fielder's choice, pinch runner Justin Thomas made it home, LaPlante was safe at first and Will David, who scored earlier, was out at second.
In game two, Charlie Goldstein started on the mound for the Bulldogs. He was the third left-handed pitcher to start on the mound this weekend, following Jaden Woods in game one and Sullivan in the game before. Woods and Sullivan allowed two and no runs respectively, showcasing a flaw in the Wildcats game.
Goldstein was on the mound for five out of the seven innings. He totaled seven strikeouts and allowed the only two runs of the game.
Freshman Leighton Finley came into the game in the sixth inning after Goldstein allowed three-straight singles, the latter turning into two unearned runs as a result of an error from shortstop Sebastian Murillo. Finley struck out the next two batters and got Georgia cleanly out of the inning and the game, as a double play in the seventh sealed the home victory.
The Bulldogs’ bats were far more active in this game than the one prior.
Georgia’s quartet of home runs across the game allowed the team to maintain control throughout. Parks Harber started the home run trend with a two out, three-run blast in the bottom of the first, giving Georgia a 3-0 lead.
Condon kept the home run express moving along with a solo shot that barely got over the fence to start the bottom of the third inning. This was his 13th of the season — which leads the team — and extended his on base streak to 31 games. The Bulldogs led 4-0.
Murillo kept the train chugging along in the bottom of the sixth with a solo shot that nearly fell fair as well. Graduate Connor Tate brought the express to the station, blasting one final solo shot deep past left field, tying the runs Kentucky had just scored at the top of the inning.
“We needed to play better, get some confidence and get some mojo,” Stricklin said. “That is all it is. You have got to turn your momentum, and we were able to do it today. It feels good.”
After two strong wins, Georgia looks to extend its winning streak at home. The team faces Clemson at Foley Field on Tuesday, April 11.