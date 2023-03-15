On Tuesday, March 14, Georgia baseball defeated Wofford 10-8 at home at Foley Field.
This match marked the final game before Georgia begins its SEC schedule. After this win, Georgia moved to 13-4 on the season.
The Bulldogs’ offense was as explosive as they had been all season, however, the Terriers brought their own offensive production. Combined, both teams recorded 25 hits and six total home runs.
“Really good team [Wofford] that puts a lot of pressure on you,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “...Well coached, really good team and I know they’ll have a successful year.”
Charlie Condon and Connor Tate helmed the offensive outburst from Georgia, hitting their eighth and seventh home runs of the season respectively.
“I've never seen it to this level, and it's not that easy,” Stricklin said. “Anyone that's played this game knows how hard it is. Guys hit baseballs hard and they get caught, and they're hitting him so hard they're hitting ‘em’ over the fence. They're hitting ‘em’ in the gaps. Everything seems to be barreled up. They're really really tough outs.”
Georgia’s bats finally heated up in the second inning. After Wofford’s first batter hit a home run, Cole Wagner did the same. He launched a 408-foot bomb to center field and finally put Georgia on the board. Thanks to an error, a run-scoring balk and a 386-foot home run from Condon, Georgia wound up leading 5-4 after the second.
The Bulldogs found themselves in another scoring streak during the fourth inning. The inning once again started with a home run, however, this one took place inside the park. Mason LaPlante got a lucky bounce off the center field fence and raced around the bases to score Georgia’s first inside-the-park home run since 2019.
“Everyone thought it had a pretty good chance of going on out over the fence,” Condon said. “But, I guess he took care of that himself.”
The Bulldogs followed that home run up with another, as Tate sent a pitch flying over the left field fence for two more runs. Then came a complicated one.
What appeared to be an incredible grab from Wofford's Andrew Mannelly over the center field wall was then ruled a two-run home run from Corey Collins. It was then taken back and ruled a run-scoring single, and Collins was ruled out with a sacrifice fly RBI. Georgia exited the inning up 9-6.
Georgia continued its trend of only scoring in even-numbered innings, grabbing one run in the sixth.
Errors were certainly plentiful in this one, especially for the Bulldogs. They totaled three errors, with two from LaPlante and one from catcher Fernando Gonzalez. Each error proved costly and allowed the Terriers to score a few more runs than they might’ve without them.
The Bulldogs’ pitching was also inconsistent. Freshman Kolten Smith started the game and quickly allowed three runs in the first inning and five total through the three total innings he pitched.
His replacements played much better, as Will Pearson got all three outs in the inning he replaced Smith. His replacements, freshman Matthew Hoskins and sophomore Chandler Marsh both totaled back-to-back shut-out innings and didn’t allow a run the entire time they were on the mound.
Closer Dalton Rhadans faced his former team. After surrendering a two-run home run, he closed out the game for the Bulldogs.
Georgia’s next opponent, South Carolina, will be its first SEC matchup of the 2023 season. The two play at Foley Field in a three-game series starting on Friday, March 17.