The Georgia baseball team rolled to a 7-2 win over the No. 16 ranked Georgia Tech on Friday, March 3 at Foley Field. Georgia moved to a 7-2 record with the victory, and handed Georgia Tech its first loss of the year.
The game was temporarily delayed due to lightning and other weather conditions, and Georgia’s offense embodied that electric energy early in the matchup. Georgia scored all seven of its runs over the second and third innings, and a stifling defense prevented Georgia Tech from ever catching up in the game.
Mason LaPlante and Cole Wagner both drove in a pair of RBIs during the Bulldogs’ scoring streak. Though the Bulldog offense slowed down later in the matchup, the team never struggled to put bat on ball — eight Bulldog batters recorded a hit, and the Yellow Jackets’ pitchers only tallied five strikeouts over the entire contest.
“There were some guys that were saying this was going to be one of the biggest series of the year, just from an alumni and a fanbase standpoint,” LaPlante said. “I think the highlight video they showed before the game was, ‘One of the reasons you come to Georgia is to play in one of these games.’ You could tell with the fans they were really getting into it, and that was awesome to see.”
Georgia’s bullpen controlled the action for nearly all of the game. Junior Jaden Woods started the matchup, and in his six innings on the mound, he struck out eight Georgia Tech batters. Woods has racked up 22 strikeouts on the season, nine more than the next-best total on the team.
Woods struggled in the first series of the season, and in the first inning of the matchup, it seemed as if he might be in for more of the same. Woods allowed runners to second and third to start off the game, before retiring the next three batters he faced. When he was pulled out of the game in the top of the seventh inning, he hadn’t surrendered a single run. His shutout performance was capped off by only allowing two walks and three hits, two of which were in that scary first inning.
Georgia’s lights-out pitching continued until the ninth inning, when Georgia Tech’s chances of victory were slim. Sophomore Nicholas Romano knocked a ball into right field, making his way to second base and scoring the visitor’s first run of the game and avoiding the shutout. Romano later scored on the final hit of the game, a blooper to shallow center field, narrowing Georgia Tech’s deficit to only five runs.
Georgia will have an opportunity to clinch the series victory against Georgia Tech on Saturday, March 4, when the teams face off in Atlanta.
“We lost the first two, and then we won on Sunday last year,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Any time you win on Sunday, it puts a better taste in your mouth, but the bottom line is that we have a chance to win the series Saturday. Hopefully, we can get to Sunday with a chance to win all three. It is going to be tough tomorrow. Playing at their place is always difficult. I know there will be a great crowd, but I know there will be a lot of Dawg fans in Atlanta tomorrow.”