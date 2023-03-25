On Friday, March 24, the Georgia baseball team dropped a 6-3 matchup to Auburn, the second-straight outing in which Georgia surrendered a three-run lead to lose the game, both against Auburn. With its second loss of the series, Georgia lost its second SEC series of the season, while Auburn won its first.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Justin Kerby stepped up to bat for the Tigers. He needed to make up a one-run deficit. Bulldog pitcher Jaden Woods had already retired two of his teammates in the inning, and was looking for his seventh strikeout of the night.
That seventh strikeout never came, as Kerby blasted the first pitch well over the left field wall — a three-run bomb that gave Auburn its first lead of the contest. Georgia never answered that scoring surge, losing its fifth-consecutive SEC matchup.
"We’re not playing good enough baseball to win,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We’ve got to fight. We had plenty of opportunities to score and have a big inning, and we’d end up with one run. It’s frustrating. Jaden pitched well enough to win last Saturday, and he gave us another good start tonight. Auburn put up a big inning in the sixth, and we didn’t respond.”
One reason for the Bulldogs’ inability to respond was inefficiency on offense. The team consistently left batters on base throughout the night, unable to cash in with runners in scoring position. It wasn’t all bad, though. Redshirt freshman Charlie Condon extended his 22-game hitting streak with his 10th home run of the year, and junior Corey Collins racked up three hits in the game, but what had been the strength for the Bulldogs this year didn’t play up to its full potential on Friday.
On the other side, Woods continued his strong start to the season with a six-strikeout showing, but his collapse in the sixth inning ruined what had been another impressive performance. Woods has been Georgia’s most consistent pitcher throughout the season thus far, but his outing on Friday put the team in a difficult position.
Georgia’s relievers did their part to keep the game close. Chandler Marsh and Charlie Goldstein combined to strike out a pair of batters over two innings in the game, only allowing a single run in the process. The offense simply couldn’t deliver when it needed to and Georgia dropped another winnable game.
The Bulldogs will attempt to rebound from the loss as they conclude their first away series of the year against the Tigers on Saturday, March 25 at 3 p.m.