Georgia head baseball coach Scott Stricklin has been fired after 10 seasons with the team, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks announced Friday. Stricklin had three years left on his contract.
“I want to thank Scott for his service to our athletic department over the last 10 years,” Brooks said. “After much thought and deliberation, we feel it is in the best interest of our baseball program to move in a different direction. We will begin immediately the process of a national search to identify the next leader of our baseball team. We extend best wishes to Scott and his family, and a sincere thank you for their time at the University of Georgia.”
The move comes in the wake of a rough 2023 season. The team went 29-27 overall and 11-19 in SEC play.The season came to a close on Tuesday, May 23 after Georgia lost to South Carolina 9-0 in the first round of the SEC tournament.
Stricklin finishes his tenure with the Bulldogs with an overall record of 299-236-1, having gone 121-146-1 against SEC competition. He earned three NCAA tournament invitations in 2018, 2019 and 2022.
Georgia now looks to hire its second head coach this offseason, after the retirement of longtime former women’s tennis head coach Jeff Wallace, and the subsequent promotion of new women’s tennis head coach Drake Bernstein.
The Bulldogs, without their head coach, await a potential, although unlikely, bid to the NCAA tournament.