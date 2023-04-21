Georgia baseball improved to 21-17 on the season after defeating No. 5 Arkansas 6-5 on Thursday, April 20 at Foley Field.
The Bulldogs’ pitching showed up big in the win, with freshman Kolten Smith holding the Razorbacks to just two earned runs over four innings.
With ace Jaden Woods out for the series with arm fatigue, the Bulldogs needed to have a solid start from Smith. Smith delivered, holding the Razorbacks to just three hits and two runs over four innings.
Most importantly, Smith only issued two walks to Arkansas, something that has plagued the Georgia pitching staff this season.
Sophomore Luke Wagner followed Smith and also impressed. He held the Razorbacks to just one run over the course of three innings. Wagner did not issue any walks and struck out two while preserving the Bulldogs’ bullpen.
Smith and Wagner combined for seven innings and only gave up seven hits and three runs to the Razorbacks.
Entering the third inning down 2-0, the Georgia bats came alive in a big way. The team tallied four hits and five runs in the bottom of the frame, jumping out to a lead that Arkansas could not overcome.
Graduate student Ben Anderson and standout redshirt freshman Charlie Condon led off the inning with back to back singles for the Bulldogs. Junior Parks Harber then singled to center field, driving Anderson home and bringing the Bulldogs within one.
Condon later scored on a passed ball, tying the game at two. The next batter, junior Fernando Gonzalez, hit a three-run home run to left field, giving Georgia an impressive 5-2 lead.
The Bulldogs were able to add one more run in the following inning off of another Harber single. However, their bats cooled off the rest of the game, as they struggled to cash in another run against the Razorbacks.
Less than a week after scoring nine runs in the final two innings to defeat Florida in the series opener, Georgia’s pitching had its own stellar performance in the latter innings against Arkansas.
After a tremendous seven innings from Smith and Wagner, the Georgia bullpen ran into some trouble in the last two innings.
Sophomore Collin Caldwell ran into trouble in the eighth inning. He walked two consecutive batters without recording a single out, including hitting the second batter. Redshirt junior Caleb Cali stepped up to the plate and took advantage of the baserunners. A single to center field sent a runner from second to home.
Freshman Leighton Finley relieved Caldwell after the run scored. He would hit the next batter, but then recorded three straight strikeouts to prevent the Razorbacks from tying the game.
After Finley’s impressive performance in the eighth inning, in the ninth, he gave up a single, double and hit another batter to bring Arkansas within one run of Georgia.
Senior Dalton Rhadans entered the game with two on and only one out. Rhadans proceeded to get a flyout on his very first pitch and then a popup to shortstop Sebastian Murillo to end the Arkansas threat and seal the game for Georgia.
For a team that squandered opportunities late in the game against South Carolina, Auburn and Kentucky, Georgia has certainly been doing a better job of sealing games in the late innings recently.
The Bulldogs will face the Razorbacks for game two of their three-game series on Friday, April 21.