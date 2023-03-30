In a stand-alone game on Wednesday night at Foley Field, Georgia fell to Georgia Southern 12-2, victimized by an offense that tied Georgia Southern’s second-highest scoring output of the season. This was the final meeting between the teams this season, with Georgia taking the season series 2-1.
“We didn't play well,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We didn't do anything well tonight and it was disappointing.[We] had a great crowd and you got a chance to sweep a series against an in-state rival and we just, we didn't play well and they certainly played really well.
In its only home game of a grueling nine-game stretch, featuring both Auburn and Vanderbilt on the road, Georgia struggled immensely to get anything going, only recording six hits.
Connor Tate went 2-4 at the plate and scored the Bulldogs’ only two runs of the contest. Redshirt freshman Charlie Condon went 1-3 and extended his hitting streak to 24 games.
“[Condon] is just a mature hitter and he's a young kid, and that's rare to have a player like that,” Stricklin said
For Georgia Southern, its bats exploded for 16 hits. Jarrett Brown led the team, going 4-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Luke Hatcher contributed with five RBIs on the night.
Kolten Smith was the first of 11 pitchers for Georgia, as Georgia Southern quickly got on the board. Smith allowed two runs on two hits in the inning, before being taken out prior to the second inning. Georgia got one back in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a Parks Harber sacrifice fly that scored Tate from third base.
The Eagles struck again in the second, scoring two and extending their lead to 4-1 over the Bulldogs.
In the top of the fifth inning, Georgia Southern added another run on a bases-loaded infield single. A diving stop from Georgia second baseman Mason LaPlante saved any more damage and the teams headed to the sixth inning, with Georgia Southern up 5-1.
In the sixth inning, disaster struck for the Bulldogs, which allowed the Eagles to slam the door on the game. A string of base hits brought in one run and loaded the bases for the Eagles with no outs. Hatcher, the designated hitter, promptly sent a ball flying out of Foley Field, headed for the parking lot beyond left field. The grand slam extended the lead to 10-1.
Corey Collins brought Tate home on an RBI single in the sixth, the only other run of the game for Georgia. Georgia Southern added another two runs in the seventh inning, extending its lead to 12-2 and an eventual victory.
The Bulldogs now travel to Nashville, Tennessee to take on conference opponent Vanderbilt in a three-game series beginning on Friday, March 31.
“Tough thing is in our league now you go play Vanderbilt on the road, you know a really tough team right now,” Stricklin said. [That] team is playing as good as anybody in the country.”